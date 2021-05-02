The criticism of the experts when they see how they have disinfected Las Ventas against the Covid

The Madrilenian Las Ventas bullring It has reopened its doors this Sunday to host the first celebration after 18 months of inactivity due to the coronavirus pandemic. This Saturday, the organizers announced on social networks the previous disinfection work to the opening of the venue, which have been criticized by leading Spanish experts.

“Disinfection work with atomizers and virucidal in lines and other dependencies of Las Ventas. Security against Covid at the Bullfighting Festival on May 2! “, Read the message shared by the official account of Las Ventas on Twitter.

However, several scientists have contested in the same social network the protocol carried out from the Madrid bullring. The professor at the Complutense University of Madrid Jose Manuel Bautista, a biochemist and molecular biologist, has addressed the following: “Please, don’t make a fool of yourself. In the stones in the sun there are no viruses and less after a year of not being used. This circus confuses people. The virus is transmitted through the air from person to person, “he assured.

Jose Luis Jimenez, one of the world’s leading experts on aerosol transmission and a professor of Chemistry at the University of Colorado (USA), has shown his amazement at seeing how the premises were disinfected.

“The Plaza de Las Ventas throwing money and polluting with hygiene theater. The sun already disinfects quickly, and this virus is transmitted very poorly on surfaces “, explained the researcher.

Jiménez has also shared a link with updated information on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of the USA, in which it is specified that the main mode of contagion in people is “through exposure to respiratory droplets that carry infectious viruses”, and that contagion by surfaces presents a “low” risk.

Also the professor of Chemistry at the University of A Coruña Moses Canle has put his hands to his head when he saw the images of Las Ventas: “How to spend public money, pollute, confuse and alarm the public all at the same time. It is bad to be ignorant, but much worse not wanting to stop being so”, has pointed out.

In addition to the above ☝🏻, flagrant non-compliance with the occupational risk prevention regulations: inadequate respiratory and eye protection, absent skin protection, inadequate protective clothing …

In another message, Canle has pointed out the “flagrant breach of the regulations on the prevention of occupational risks: inadequate respiratory and eye protection, absent skin protection, inadequate protective clothing … “, has listed.