Jorge Rial He has a well-earned reputation for being a man of tough character and difficult to carry. That made him one of the most controversial and spicy conductors, whom many fear, although the arrival of Romina Pereiro in his life dosed him.

It is that the nutritionist medicine gave some sweetness to the rudeness that it still preserves Intruder driver, although to a lesser extent. But there is something that they can never modify in him, his passion for television and his need to be in the most decisive moments.

A few weeks ago, when the quarantine was deepened to prevent the spread of coronavirus, George He was forced by his family, mainly his wife, to make a decision and stay away from the Amrica TV studio and thus conduct the Intruder cycle from his home. However, this was short-lived.

If there is something that Jorge Rial She has a passion for what she does, which is why she decided to return to be at the forefront of her program, and as if it were not enough to start a new stage on the radio, something that did not make much fun for Romina Pereiro, who pretended that her husband protect your health, since it is considered a risk group.

This point undoubtedly generates an irreparable crisis in the couple, not because they are going to separate, but because they can never agree. So much so, that this weekend the health professional sent the Intruder driver in the middle of a live on Instagram.

Is that a user wrote: “Stay home” and it was the trigger for the wife of Jorge Rial express all your discomfort with the situation. Did you know what he did? We had the entire set up armed for him to take care of himself, he was chatting with his doctor that he couldn’t come out because of the previous cardiovascular disease. Ac in the house, the light, all prepared so that there was no noise in the program schedule, I started counting.

I also thought how difficult this is with two little girls. Well, one day I grabbed and went to do the program. That’s not right! Added the nutritionist who couldn’t hide her discomfort and showed that the decision of George It brought consequences in family stability, although they show themselves happy and content.

