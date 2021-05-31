the crisis will end when Spain “clarifies its elections and positions”

The “serious crisis” between Madrid and Rabat It will not end with the appearance of the Saharawi leader Brahim Ghali this Tuesday before the National Court, but when “Spain clarify its elections unambiguously, their decisions and their positions “in relation to Western Sahara, the Moroccan Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

The so-called Ghali case “has revealed the collusion of our northern neighbor with the adversaries of the Kingdom to undermine territorial integrity”, and consequently asked whether “Morocco can trust Spain again”, added the official statement.

