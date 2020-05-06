If Bitcoin manages to overcome this stage of crisis that is being experienced today. We will be facing an unprecedented currency change or even a world revolution regarding the monetary system. So we are facing the litmus test for Bitcoin.

Currently the world is facing a situation of inclination of history. Over time you will see how investors will end up reacting to the countless bailout packages that are being applied to the advance of the pandemic.

Both states and national banks around the world have witnessed pressure to find a solution to this stage of crisis. In addition to a sensation in which efforts become exhausted from the start. If investors end their faith in such measures, the consequences could be highly serious.

No one will be able to visualize how the markets will behave in the future monetary system, however, over time, history has been disrupted by radical changes in the systems. There have been interventions in the free market, especially when it comes to such magnitudes and without a doubt these can be seen as the beginning of the end of the current monetary system.

What to expect in times of crisis?

Will Bitcoin be able to behave like a safe currency in times of crisis? perhaps the answer is positive. Bitcoin was a currency created a few years ago in response to a financial crisis, in search of an alternative to the chaos presented at the time. It is there, when these stages of darkness for the financials appear when any asset that is at risk is sold.

The creator of the aforementioned Bollinger Band, in charge of perceiving the indicators of the evolution of prices, has pointed out that in these times of crisis all investors will seek to sell everything in their power and will go to safer assets such as the gold. It is there that the cryptocurrency takes on a certain importance. Will it be able to give an answer to the world crisis or be its death?

The flight to hard money, the litmus test for Bitcoin

The vast majority of monetary control agencies tend to try to take care of their assets by pumping money, which has not only occurred with the pandemic, unlike the price of Bitcoin, which is only regulated through the supply and demand. Without interruption of any element that works as an intermediary.

Additionally, the fact that there is a limit for millions of Bitcoins to be created should be added, which unlike the traditional currency, these cryptocurrencies cannot be printed arbitrarily. The extraction of this currency occurs as other basic products, an example of this, gold. Only it needs an even more complex process.

So for the current financial system it will be a clear alternative to be able to access a resource that is sustained in the event of hyperinflation. Being a decentralized asset, no state entity or central bank anywhere in the world will be able to change or manipulate the parameters of this cryptocurrency. So no measure that intervenes can change it.

Is the pandemic the final test to deduce if there is a crisis that may affect Crypto

As the power of the great powers has also been eroded, the issue of reserve currencies will eventually come up for discussion. Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have been determined to position themselves to compete with other types of digital currencies created by different states.

Could Bitcoin become a global digital currency? Surely, while that happens, investors have seen how this cryptocurrency is becoming an attraction. However, these times of crisis for Bitcoin could be times in which their investment capitals are also withdrawn as they are seen as a risk. Being classified in this section by the vast majority.

Bitcoin as well as other types of digital assets will only be able to make a profit from current performance and events, so the consequences that could occur will be seen simply in the long term.

