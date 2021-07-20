The crisis of the most famous space telescope

Launched into space in 1990, the Hubble Space Telescope has been observing the cosmos for 31 years. It has made more than 1.5 million observations of the universe and more than 18,000 scientific studies have been published with its data. He has contributed to some of the most significant astronomical discoveries of recent times, such as the accelerating expansion of the universe, the evolution of galaxies over time, and the results of the first atmospheric studies of planets outside our solar system. Although there are now quite a few space telescopes, and before him there were already a few and in the near future others will probably begin their mission that until not long ago would have been worthy of science fiction, Hubble has a charisma and a fame that will be hard to beat. As an example, for many years the scientific community, the press and the public often called it “the Space Telescope” dry, given the absence of astronomical satellites of its kind that were rivals to its height.

On June 13, the on-board computer of this astronomical satellite suffered the effects of a failure and stopped, suspending scientific operations. The emergency system put the science instruments in a safe configuration and the fate of the spacecraft was left to the mission’s engineering team.

An intense work was then started by the mission team on Earth with the purpose of investigating what happened and getting Hubble to work again. After trying various possible solutions without success, it was decided to activate the backup computer, to relieve the one that had stopped working.

On July 15, NASA technicians successfully activated the Hubble Space Telescope computer and other systems.

The change included the commissioning of the standby PCU (Power Control Unit) and the standby CU / SDF (Command Unit / Science Data Formatter) on the other side of the SI C&DH (Science Instrument and Command & Data Handling) unit. )

The PCU distributes power to the SI C&DH components, and the CU / SDF sends and formats commands and data.

In addition, other pieces of hardware on board Hubble were moved from the interfaces they had used to other alternative interfaces, with which it was possible to connect them to the alternate SI C&DH. After these steps were completed, the backup computer on this very unit was turned on and loaded with the flight software and put into normal operating mode.

The Hubble space telescope being released into space from the cargo hold of the American space shuttle Discovery on April 25, 1990. 31 years have passed since then, and it is still working, despite the shock experienced in recent weeks. (Photo: NASA / Smithsonian Institution / Lockheed Corporation)

Hubble is now back to normal and is back in service.

Most of the observations lost during the suspension of science operations will be rescheduled for later dates.

NASA anticipates that Hubble will last for many more years and will continue to make groundbreaking observations, working in tandem with other space observatories, including the James Webb Space Telescope which will be launched into space in a few months and which due to its scrutinizing power is a colossus that is called to make history if nothing prevents it. (Source: NCYT from Amazings)