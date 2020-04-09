The truth is that the sum of both quarantines, and even without a planned date for the completion of the confinement, makes the actress also close to completing a month between four walls. And that, as happens to millions of Argentines, led her to an emotional crisis that she ended up making public on her social networks. He did it as a catharsis, proposing to his followers of Instagram (total more than four million) asked different questions.

But it was she who made the initial consultation: “Doesn’t it happen to them that there are days when they wear it barbarically, and others that you feel like the ortho?” and mouth pouting, as the grandmothers said. He continued: “I no longer feel like doing my nails, cooking, applying makeup, singing, dancing, doing a gym, yoga”. That feeling contrasts with that stage in the solitude of his apartment, when his posts dancing in the living room were almost daily. About these films, he said that he has several guards, although it gives him verwenzita (shame, of course) to share them. “I’m going to see if it makes me want to do it again,” he said.

A follower empathized: “Today I am from Ortho”. Welcome to my world! (Welcome to my world), “said Laura, who later allowed herself a joke, although it was not clear if it had any personal character. It was as a result of a follower telling her that she was pregnant:” We found out two days ago, ” he said to Laurita. And his idol replied (here, the humorous): “The number of children who are going to be born in December with this confinement. Y post-quarantine divorces, I won’t tell you“

Unlike other celebrities, both local and international, the former champion of Dancing assured that the app is not attractive Tik Tok. “I tried to get hooked … but I feel quite stupid going up that … I do not criticize those who do, but in my case I feel that it is more for the sub-20,” said Fernández, 29 years old. Maybe another time I’ll give him a pig. My Tik Tok is in quarantine. “

By train of confidence, he left a very particular one. “The other day I went to dope, with a can he caught up with me because I don’t usually drink, and I danced Dua Lipa alone, to everything she gives. Flashie disco at home. But I can’t go on like this, “she wrote, amused, and stressed that she is” in a bad mood. “Despite everything, she ventured what she will do on the day that everything ends, again with a laugh:” I feel that when we are free I don’t know whether to go out running to go around the block in bloomers, or what ”.

The truth is that for that, it lacks. These are days to stay home. Although it is not easy at all, it is Laurita Fernández or any of us.