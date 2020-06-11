Related news

While everyone is talking about the Nasdaq, the richest man in Vietnam sees the opportunity in the respirator business. With the arrival of the Covid-19, the number of people with respiratory problems has skyrocketed in a matter of weeks. By attacking the lungs, the virus makes it difficult to transport oxygen to the bloodstream, and according to billionaire Pham Nhat Vuong, the ventilator may be one of the possible solutions.

The vast majority of countries experience the problem of scarcity of respirators. For example, in the Republic of South Sudan there are only four teams for a population of 12 million. Even some New York hospitals do not have enough respirators to care for patients.

As a result, US President Donald Trump asked General Motors to make respirators for coronavirus patients. For it, invoked the Korean War-time Defense Production Law that forces companies to manufacture products for national defense.

At the end of March 2020, the Society of Critical Care Medicine estimated that 960,000 intensive care patients will need a respirator at some point during the coronavirus outbreak In U.S.A.

Either way, General Electric and Ford are expected to provide 50,000 respirators in mid-July for $ 336 million. Pham Nhat Vuong believes that his company, Vingroup JSC, it could take less time to make them and for less money. It is important to mention that in mid-April they already presented the product for regulatory approval.

Compared to the Medtronic model, Vingroup respirators would cost around $ 7,000, which it’s 30% cheaper. According to the Vietnamese company, it could produce up to 55,000 units a month once the government approves them.

In the coming years, North America is projected to become the largest respirator market due to increased respiratory disease and the growing spending on health care in the region. In addition to this, the growing geriatric population and increased tobacco use will lead to this increased need for respirators.

Among other major players in the global respirator market we could mention ResMed, General Electric, Hamilton Medical, Koninklijke Philips, Medtronic and Becton, Dickinson and Company.

