The automotive firm also plans to make cuts in the working day, reducing them from

40 to 38 hours per week

BMW continues to feel the lags left by the COVID-19 pandemic around the world, and this time, the Bavarian firm has been forced eliminate 6,000 jobs gradually in the remainder of 2020, using resources such as early retirement.

According to the Expansion portal, at the end of 2019 BMW had 126,016 jobs, but for this year the cut in jobs is contemplated, as reported by the car company through a statement.

BMW 1 Series 2020

Credit: Courtesy BMW

It is estimated that these measures will mainly affect German production centers, and among the measures that the company will take are early retirements and the contemplation of cuts in the working day, from 40 to 38 hours per week.

â € œWe have agreed on a visionary package of measures that will help improve the company’s earnings in the short term, but will also preserve our ability to innovate in the long term, â € he shared. Ilka Horstmeier, member of the Board of Directors of BMW, in the statement.

BMW also disclosed that the project in conjunction with Mercedes Benz for the development of automatic driving technology, it will be temporarily put on hold until it becomes clearer the operation and distribution of resources after confinement.

**********

It may interest you.