The crisis committee created to address the immigration situation in Ceuta meets in Moncloa chaired by Calvo

The crisis committee created urgently this Tuesday Due to the migratory wave that affects Ceuta, he is already reunited in Moncloa. According to government sources, the meeting will begin at 5:00 p.m. presided over by the first vice president of the Government, Carmen Calvo.

Meanwhile, the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, and the Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, continue their visit to Ceuta and Melilla. More than 6,000 migrants have irregularly accessed the first of those cities in the last few hours, which has led to the activation of this committee.

The body is also part of the Foreign Minister, Arancha González Laya; that of Defense, Margaret Robles; the Minister of Territorial Policy and Public Function, Miquel Iceta; the Minister of Social Rights, Ione Belarra; and the Minister of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration, Jose Luis Escrivá.

They will also be present at the meeting, where the migration crisis and the necessary response, the Director of the National Intelligence Center (CNI), Paz Esteban López, and the Secretary of State for Security, Rafael Pérez Ruiz, who attends instead of Minister Marlaska.

This Tuesday, after the Council of Ministers, President Sánchez described the current crisis as “serious” and promised that the Executive will be “firm.” In addition, he stressed that the neighborly relationship between Spain and Morocco must be based on “respect for the borders” and the immediate return of migrants arriving irregularly was set as an objective.

Tension with Morocco has increased notably in recent weeks, since Spain decided to accept the admission, in a hospital in La Rioja, of the leader of the Polisario Front, Brahim Ghali, on whom an open cause of the National Court weighs. The Executive alleged “humanitarian reasons”, while the neighboring country warned of the possible “consequences” of that decision.

In the last hours, the Moroccan ambassador in Spain, Karima Benyaich, reiterated that in relations between countries there are acts that have consequences that “have to be assumed”, in veiled reference to the reception of Ghali.