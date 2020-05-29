The net profit of European banks has fallen on average in the first quarter (84%) because more than a third of them have suffered losses, unlike their US competitors, which have kept the numbers black.

The crisis due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus has already greatly affected European banks in the first quarter of the year, although until now they have overcome it “relatively well”, according to Deutsche Bank.

Banks ‘revenues and costs have fallen somewhat in the first quarter, while provisions for bad loans have skyrocketed and have absorbed the banks’ profit almost completely, says Deutsche Bank analyst Jan Schildbach.

Big European banks cut profit in 2019 and 2018 was the only year since the financial crisis in which they were all profitable.

The capital shares of European banks have fallen in the first quarter, but less than expected, because the entities have not distributed dividends for 2019, according to the expert.

The average CET1 share of ordinary capital of European banks has fallen to 13.5%, compared to the end of 2019 (0.4 percentage points), but has increased year-on-year (0.2 percentage points).

Balance sheets have grown 10% compared to the end of the year, reaching record figures for the increase in loans to companies, higher liquidity reserves in central banks and a higher volume of derivatives.

The twenty largest European banks have been greatly affected by the crisis of the coronavirus and the recession it has triggered, although until now they have been able to limit the effects.

European banks’ revenues fell 1% in the first quarter compared to last year, after increasing client trading in stocks and bonds in March, which increased commission income (9%), but decreased the result by negotiation (26%) due to the increase in debt spreads and the fall in share prices.

Interest income was maintained because the drop in margins is offset by the growth in volumes.

European banks continue to lower overall costs (1% in the first quarter).

However, the average efficiency ratio of European banks has risen 2 points, to 66%, due to the increase in provisions for non-performing loans.

Schildbach, who also expects European banks to have problems in the coming quarters, considers that the provisions for risks of these entities are low compared to those of the United States, where they quadrupled in the first quarter in relation to 2019, although the recession has been more severe in Europe than in the US

The analyst of Deutsche Bank it predicts that the gross domestic product (GDP) will contract in 2020 in the euro area by 12%, in the United Kingdom by 11.5% and in the US by 7%.

Supervisors have allowed European banks not to create too many provisions and to apply flexibility in accounting standards, but this creates the danger that the experience of the financial crisis will be repeated, according to Schildbach.

Provisions for credit risks of US banks returned in 2011/12 to a normal level, while those of Europeans needed more time, until 2014/15.

