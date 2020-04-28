Despite having other goalkeepers on the agenda Atlético de Madrid may end up renewing Antonio Adán, who ends his contract on June 30. The economic crisis caused by the coronavirus could lead the mattress club not to look for a goalkeeper and offer the renewal to the current substitute for Jan Oblak.

There are several archers who have been related to Atlético from Madrid. Dmitrovic, Joel Robles or José Sa are some names that are written on the agenda of the mattress sports management. These goalkeepers are some of the likes, but none ends contract next June 30, so from the rojiblanco club they would have to make an economic expense to be able to get the services of any of them.

Given the economic losses caused by the coronavirus stoppage, in the Metropolitan offices they will try to squeeze every last euro in the operations that will be carried out in summer. And one of them, If Adam did not renew, it would be to find a doorman, and the lower the cost, the better, since he is going to be the substitute for Jan Oblak, the better.

In this situation it is seen that the cheapest option is to offer the renovation to Antonio Adán. The ball would come to be on the roof of the Mejorada del Campo goalkeeper, who He will decide if he prefers to extend his contract with Atlético and continue in the mattress company or decline the offer offered. by the club and freely decide their fate.

It has been rumored about the possible return of Adam to Betis and, even, of a possible exchange for Joel Robles, a complicated operation because the verdiblancos would not put a footballer in a barter when the player of the other team, in this case Adam, is free at the end of the course. Thus, the options that are most considered in Atlético are the renewal of the Madrid goalkeeper or that of signing a free or low cost goalkeeper.