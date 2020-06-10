About the Author

Bruno Cavalier

Oddo BHF Chief Economist

The irruption of the Covid-19 has turned everything upside down, including the race to the White House. If the virus hadn’t turned up, Democrats would still be tearing each other apart in the primaries. Donald Trump would not have faced a health emergency, an economic crisis and, in addition, he now has a social crisis on his hands. Recent predictions on the matter show an advantage for the president’s Democratic rival, Joe Biden.

There are still five months to go until the elections, and during this period other distractions may appear or some may be deliberately rekindled, such as in foreign policy (tensions with China). And by November, the economy will surely have recovered. These are all the factors that you have to bet on.

Political scientist Allan Lichtman, in his book, “The Keys to the White House,” quoted that a key factor in the reelection of a sitting president was the lack of sustained social unrest.

Trump cannot say he has lacked this unease throughout this term. The first week of June was marked by protests against police violence, which were unusually intense and which also led to riots and looting. To restore law and order, governors called up the National Guard in almost half of the states. President Trump, accused of fanning the coals, did not emerge with an improved reputation from this situation, according to popularity polls (left graph) or victory predictions (right graph). Although it is too early to say that the die is cast. If the 2016 experience is repeated, the polling stations will give Trump a bonus equivalent to almost 3 points in the popular vote. Polls fail to represent the popular vote well as a success factor. In October, when voting intentions are clarified, what will be the dominant issue? Nobody knows.

Risk factors to consider in the face of the US elections

The health crisis management Trump has been widely criticized, but will it be forgotten in five months if the pandemic continues to narrow? Is there anyone who keeps talking about Trump’s impeachment last December?

Unemployment: In May, unemployment will reach 20% or more, before falling sharply. Will the unemployment level remain so high after the summer that it will continue to be a major factor for voters, or will they rather notice the steep decline after historically bottoming out?

China: The current crisis tends to amplify criticism of China, both politically (the authorities have tried to mask the severity of the epidemic, increasing the problem) and economically (excessive dependence on Chinese suppliers). By attacking China, Trump is not afraid of anyone. You may even be interested in raising your aggressive rhetoric, knowing that the majority opinion is on the same wavelength. This would be a disadvantage for Joe Biden, who would prefer an election campaign focused on social issues.

Tags: COVID-19 | economic crisis | Donald Trump | USA | US elections | United States | Politics