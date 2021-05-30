The crime you can commit in the supermarket almost without realizing it

If you don’t want to get in trouble, wait to pay for your food at the supermarket checkout before opening and eating it. (Getty Images)

It happened to me frequently when I went with one of my daughters to the supermarket and sat them in the seat of the carts. I was trying to do the weekly shopping at lightning speed, while the girl insisted on opening a package of cookies before reaching the checkout to pay for it.

Going spilling crumbs like Hansel and Gretel through the corridors did not seem funny at all, besides the very idea that an employee would appear to scold us distressed me. But I admit that on more than one occasion, I plucked a grape from a cluster to test if it was sweet when it reached the fresh produce section. And unlike candy, there is no way to replenish the weight of the gobbled grape when it hits the counter.

Now it turns out that this innocent act of eating products inside the supermarket is illegal. Or so Rachel Adamson, a British criminal law expert who was asked how we can break the law inadvertently in a grocery store, sees it.

“Even if you honestly intend to pay for a chocolate bar you ate while shopping at the supermarket, it is still technically illegal. under section 6 of the Theft Act of 1968, “Adamson said.

Assured that Buying the product at the checkout is what transfers ownership of the product, which belongs to the merchant, to you. And only when the sale is complete do you have the legal right to consume or use it.

“If you eat the chocolate before legally possessing it, you are permanently depriving the owner of their right to the product. He will no longer be able to refuse to sell it or take it off the shelves, “the lawyer explained.

From their perspective, eat something at the supermarket before paying for it it’s like redecorating a house before signing a purchase contract or painting a car while it’s still on display. “Even if you have the honest intention of buying it, you must not alter or use something that is not yours.”

Read more

People on social media said that the habit of “snacking” in supermarkets is a survival technique when shopping with young children. And I reluctantly join that trend.

One user said: “Sometimes I eat or drink something when I walk through the store. But it is also the first thing I pay. I have never stopped paying for something that my children or I have opened in the store. “

Others said it’s the same as going to a restaurant, ordering the menu, eating it, and paying for dinner. I differ because the owner of a restaurant voluntarily offers food with the tacit agreement that at the end you have to pay for it. While in the supermarket, one takes the food without asking anyone.

Some scrupulous criticize the practice not for legal but health reasons. “It is also a safety issue. People are often careless and spilling food or liquids can easily cause someone to fall.”

While the opinion of those who work in the food sector is categorical: eating before paying is stealing.

“As a manager of a grocery store, I think it’s stealing if you eat before you pay for it. If you’re hungry, pay first for what you want to eat and then keep shopping,” he said.

Legal interpretations

Spain strongly punishes people who steal food from supermarkets But you may not consider a thief who eats an energy bar in a supermarket.

First you have to differentiate a theft from a robbery from a legal perspective.

“A theft consists of the theft of someone else’s property without using violence, force or intimidation. For Therefore, it includes all kinds of actions such as, for example, taking someone’s wallet in the subway without them noticing, taking food from the supermarket without paying for it and even entering a house and appropriating objects inside, always and when no door or window has been forced, “defined the Red Jurídica cooperative.

While a robbery is to appropriate the property of others using force (the forcing or breaking of doors, windows or any other means of access), violence (physical) or intimidation (verbal or gestural). It includes behaviors such as breaking a window and entering a property to steal property, pointing a gun at someone, or yanking a purse and running away.

So if hunger strikes you in a supermarket and you can’t resist the temptation to open a package of sweets, you may be stealing but not robbery.

In Mexico things change because its laws do not contemplate the difference between a theft and a robbery

Article 367 of the Federal Penal Code of Mexico It establishes that the crime of theft is committed when “the person who seizes someone else’s personal property, without the right and without the consent of the person who can dispose of it in accordance with the law.”

If you have the genuine intention of paying for what you ate it is probably not considered a robbery, but if you leave the store and you forget to pay for what you consumed, even if it is because of a mistake, you will be stealing.

You have to bear in mind that the case of fruit is different because they are sold according to their weight. If you eat the chocolate and keep the paper, the cashier could charge you exactly the price recorded and the system will remove the product from its inventory. But if you eat the grapes on the way to the box, the bunch will weigh less when you get to the box and you will have committed a crime.

Sources: DorseEcho, Legal Concepts.

Stories that you will also like:

(Video) The fantastic idea to occupy and feed these Salvadoran prisoners of liberty