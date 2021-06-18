The crime that outrages Mexico: drunk and furious he ran over two young people at a party

Relatives and friends of two young people who were run over in the Mexico City They protested this Thursday and urged the authorities to look for Diego Helguera, who was allegedly driving the car with which he jumped on them while intoxicated.

“I want there to be justice for this guy, we are doing this march for my sister, because she is a person who makes him want to and has no problems with anyone. We are doing the march because we want justice to be done not only for my sister but also for her friend “said Kevin, brother of Fernanda Olivares, known as Polly, one of those who was run over together with Fernanda Cuadra last Sunday.

The statements were made in front of the Mexico City Prosecutor’s Office, to where the march walked from the Palacio de Bellas Artes to ask to meet with the authorities, whom they accused of not being acting to find Helguera, while his alleged victims, P.Olly, 26, and Fernanda Cuadra, 31, are admitted to the hospital in serious condition.

According to information shared to . by Alberto Guerrero, Polly’s friend for 15 years, last Saturday night “less than 10 people” were chatting at Fernanda’s house, in the Iztacalco mayor’s office, in the eastern part of the capital. , Y a friend of Polly’s invited Diego to the meeting.

But Helguera arrived at the scene in a drunken state and continued drinking, so they asked him for his car keys so that he would not go out and cause an accident. For this reason, the young man got upset and began to insult those who were in the house and even vomited in various places.

Fernanda got tired and “decided to throw him out of his house.” This caused great anger in Diego “and the result was to throw the car at them,” said Alberto, who insisted that it seems “unfair” that the authorities have not looked for Helguera since then, who fled after the accident in which he dragged Polly more than 250 meters under her car.

Photo: .

The woman is in an induced coma with burns to various parts of her body and a skull fracture, as well as other broken bones.

While Fernanda Cuadra has several fractures and, according to the family said in recent days, could lose an eye and hearing.

The outrage is recorded by several security cameras in Mexico City and was made public days ago, causing enormous commotion on social media and public opinion.

Two days ago an audio message that Helguera allegedly shared with a friend was leaked and in which he says phrases like “I’m not going to be locked up” or “why am I still here, without dreams or anything and hated by society”.

The closest relatives of both young women entered the Prosecutor’s Office on Thursday asking for urgent measures to find Helguera and get him sentenced.

Although when leaving they said they could not give many details, they said that they will have protection measures for having suffered threats and the general coordinator of Investigation of Gender Crimes and Attention to Victims, Laura Borbolla, told the media that “the first thing to do is to do is complete the arrest warrant (detention) ”.