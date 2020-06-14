The tests To detect if a person is infected with Covid-19, they are essential to fight the pandemic. But it depends on how governments use them in each country, explains epidemiologist Álvaro Ramírez.

In some countries, such as France and Iceland, the authorities have chosen to test the entire population, since experts believe that it is cheaper to invest in tests than to have a whole country in quarantine.

In Nicaragua, Ramírez indicates, the government chose to centralize the use of tests, prohibiting the use of private doctors and greatly reducing the population group to which the tests have been administered; It is the reason that Nicaraguans have a hard time getting one done in public hospitals.

“It is a fairly narrow definition of cases. Other countries opt for a much more open definition of cases, “says Ramírez.

In Nicaragua, at first, tests were only applied to foreigners and Nicaraguans who came from countries with enough contagion, while in countries where there has been better effectiveness in fighting the pandemic, it has been decided to test everyone who presents cough , fever, shortness of breath or lose or have changes in smell and palate. The most successful countries are those that have applied the test to the majority of their citizens.

The degree of error in Nicaragua, in the use of the test against Covid-19, is such that some specialists consider that, although the test is always important in any phase of the pandemic, at the moment in Nicaragua it is no longer so decisive because the pandemic has gotten out of control and now any citizen in Nicaragua is suspected of being able to spread it to others, indicates also epidemiologist Rafael Amador.

The case of the teachers

The entire Nicaraguan population has been affected with the difficulty of accessing a test to detect Covid-19, but one of the sectors that has raised the most against the situation is the teachers’ union.

The representative of the Teachers Union Unit, Lesbia Rodríguez, says that they already have 15 teachers deceased by Covid-19 throughout Nicaragua and that new cases appear every day in different schools and that when a teacher presents symptoms of the disease, he is sent to a health center, where they do not have the test but they do send it to rest because the subsidy does not apply in these cases.

If the rest is 14 days, Rodríguez says that before that time the teacher is being called to return to work at school. “They force them even if they are not well,” says the union leader.

For this first semester of the year 2020, the Ministry of Education has already advised that all students are approved, but in the second semester the students must appear in the classroom because otherwise they will be failed and the teachers are being asked that if not If they want to attend classes, they must ask for a permit but without pay because they will pay a substitute, Rodríguez said.

Operating “blindly”

Without authorizing private doctors to test for Covid-19, and secretly handling the results of screening and diagnostic tests, the Ortega Murillo government “has left the entire medical and scientific community operating blindly ”, Considers molecular biologist Jorge Huete.

“The countries that have been successful acted with transparency and always communicating without hiding information from the population,” says the scientist, who also believes that “the government should transparently present details such as: positive, active, negative, dead cases, number of hospitalized , recovered ”, among other data.

In the absence of access to tests, Nicaraguan doctors have had to resort to other methods to diagnose Covid-19.

Epidemiologist Rafael Amador reveals that to evaluate a patient, Nicaraguan doctors are relying on “the epidemiological link”, that is, if they have had contact with someone infected; the symptoms or symptoms typical of the Covid-19 that it presents and the “complementary” laboratory tests, such as complete blood count, platelets and C-reactive protein (PCR).

With some respiratory diseases, including dengue, it is normal for lymphocytes to rise, but with Covid-19 strange behavior has been observed, says Amador, since instead of rising, they drop. And in the case of PCR, with the Covid-19, it almost always gives a positive or unusual result.

Among the symptoms that patients present, Amador points out that the difference between Covid-19 and influenza is that the latter presents with mucus, while the former is with a dry cough, that is, “does not tear.”

One of the most important aspects that doctors take into account when diagnosing a patient is that if the latter has lost or has suffered changes in smell or palate. “With the nose and palate lost, or that have undergone change, there is contagion present,” says Amador.

In any case, adds the epidemiologist, the diagnoses being made by private doctors in Nicaragua, who cannot use the tests due to a government ban, are “presumptive” and not “confirmatory”.

Without tests, there can be errors in the diagnoses, admits Amador, and that is when the “false positives” appear, which can cause harm, such as when an employee is forced to quarantine, for which he must request vacations in his I work because there is no subsidy for these cases.

Another way for doctors to determine if a patient can be aggravated with Covid-19 is to measure whether the level of oxygen in the body of patients over 60 years of age or who have any chronic illness.

In this way, it is possible to avoid filling the hospitals with seriously ill patients, because with 92 percent oxygen level, it can be well treated at home.

Prices

In early April, CABEI donated 26,000 tests to detect the Covid-19 to the Nicaraguan government. On the Minsa website, it was said that these were “rapid tests”. No one knows how those tests have been used. Not even in the white paper that the government recently published does that data appear.

According to epidemiologist Álvaro Ramírez, if they are donated, these tests should not cost more than $ 10, but in the absence of their application in public hospitals, citizens have had to resort to doctors who charge up to $ 600 for each proof.

A doctor who requested anonymity indicated that a private hospital in Managua had already signed a contract with a company to acquire the tests at a rate of $ 90 plus VAT each, but the Minsa did not approve the closing of the agreement.

Outside of public hospitals, the same doctor points out that tests can be found between $ 130 and $ 240.

Despite the fact that some tests are circulating in the hands of private doctors, most doctors claim that a test on the market is almost non-existent because only the Minsa has them.

Molecular biologist Jorge Huete indicates that “although a PCR test can go above $ 100, serological tests can cost $ 10. But a country investment through donors or the WHO, in bulk, would be cheaper. ”

The epidemiological fence

The importance of applying the tests in Nicaragua was, indicate the specialists, to create an epidemiological fence and avoid a massive contagion.

“To date (last Thursday) the government has not understood the importance of the tests, which without diagnostic tests we will never correctly identify either Covid-19 patients or outbreaks in the territories. The great irony of the lack of diagnostic tests is that Nicaragua had the capabilities to detect outbreaks in time, but that due to political decisions they were not made. But at this point, when the number of cases grows exponentially, the capabilities of the Minsa have been overwhelmed, “said molecular biologist Jorge Huete.

The doctor Javier Núñez points out that at the beginning of the pandemic, around March 18 when the first positive case was announced, the Nicaraguan authorities had to comply with recommendations of international organizations, to close borders, apply tests and send those who tested positive to confinement, in addition to tracking where they came from. Testing at the air terminals and borders was mandatory, says Núñez.

In other countries the tests have been carried out in a massive way, which makes it easier to control how many infested there are. THE PRESS / TAKEN FROM THE INTERNET

According to the doctor Rafael Amador, focus control was important. It was about, with the tests, identifying the infected and searching their homes, their workplaces, or wherever they were, and testing the people with whom they had come into contact and quarantining them to avoid contagions.

“Since that was not done, people began to infect others until control was lost,” says Amador.

Amador explains that for every million inhabitants, some 8,000 tests can be carried out to carry out a “screening with statistical and epidemiological criteria”. With the 26,000 tests donated by CABEI, half of the Nicaraguan population was covered, totaling around 6.5 million inhabitants.

The lives of millions of Nicaraguans

With the misuse that the government gave to tests to detect Covid-19, in addition to other serious anomalies attributed to it, the Ortega Murillo government has endangered the lives of the more than six million Nicaraguans who inhabit the country, indicate specialists.

“PAHO will have to audit what has been done because here we are talking about the health and lives of millions of Nicaraguans,” says molecular biologist Jorge Huete.

The doctor Álvaro Ramírez considers that the government is responsible, not for the pandemic, but for the mismanagement it is making of it and for the lack of protection for citizens.

“There were no preventive actions and today many Nicaraguans, ministers, deputies, journalists, nurses die,” says Ramírez.

The latter doctor summed up the problem in this way: “The government believed that the virus was a coup campaign.”

The types of tests

There are two types of Covid-19 screening tests available: viral tests and antibody tests, explains the Web Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Spain.

The first is called PCR, which stands for “Polymerase Chain Reaction.” This type of diagnostic tests has been used for many years in health crises. During the Covis-19 pandemic it has been practiced in most countries in Europe and other parts of the world.

This consists of introducing a swab into the nose until reaching the nasopharynx; that is, the back of the nasal cavity. The swab is rotated for about five seconds to collect a sample of the secretions. Subsequently, this swab is carefully placed in a sealed bag with the patient’s data and sent to the laboratory.

In the laboratory, this sample allows to detect a fragment of the genetic material of a pathogen or microorganism. Thanks to this method, the RNA molecule that is the genetic material of coronaviruses can be detected. To obtain the results of this test, you should wait two to three hours.

On the other hand, rapid or antibody tests have been developed. Given the avalanche of people to diagnose, these tests are mainly blood. A blood sample can be drawn from the arm in adults and from the index finger in children.

These rapid tests consist of detecting antibodies that have been activated against the virus. There are even quick tests that are able to detect proteins from the same virus. The biggest difference between the two tests is the speed of diagnosis, since the rapid test determines if a person has Covid-19 in a minimum of 10 to 15 minutes.

In Nicaragua, only the Minsa has these reagents.