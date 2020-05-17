Crystal Dynamics has been delighted with the Nintendo video game and its way of generating community.

With Animal Crossing: New Horizons taking over the top selling games in Japan and growing in the rest of the world, many are the studios that are being encouraged to performa kind of crossover with the game. If it was confirmed a few days ago that Tetris 99 will have a collaboration in its next tournament, now it is the turn of the famous adventurer ofTomb Raider, Lara Croft,which has been introduced by its own creators and from which you can alreadyget the characteristic outfits.

Reggie Fils-Aime, ex-president of Nintendo, has been very satisfied with the numbers that the company is achieving, especially driven by the social life simulator whose growth is unstoppable. So much so that even several users arepublishing some dream creationsand the list does not stop growing: from Pokmon, with a Pikachu of the most surfer, to the recreation of the mythical African song of Toto with the instruments of the game itself.

From the official Tomb Raider Twitter account,Crystal Dynamics has shown her workand has invited users todress in the style of your characterStar: We love the way Animal Crossing: New Horizons has inspired creativity and promoted community around the world! Whenexplorer shortsappeared in our store, we had to create something special to complement them.

In addition to Lara Explorer’s standard appearance,there are designs for her 2013 outfit and for Angel of Darkness, in black camo. All of the designs are available on her Tumblr page, where creator codes can be obtained for posting at one of the stores in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. This dynamic is very reminiscent of crossovers coming to other video games like Fortnite, and we may soon seemore identifying characters within the gamefrom Nintendo.

More about: Nintendo, Lara Croft, Tomb Raider, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Crossover, Crystal Dynamics, Outfits and Skins.

.