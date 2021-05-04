The creators of ‘Mortal Kombat’ would be creating a Marvel game

We have to be honest. While Marvel has triumphed in film and television in recent years, its time in video games has been completely different. Without going further, Marvel’s Avengers was an absolute failure and it never got off the ground despite its constant updates. Yes, it was Square Enix who suffered the consequences of the fiasco, but Marvel’s image was also touched in the video game industry.

However, it seems that “The House of Ideas” is looking for another opportunity to succeed in this sector of entertainment. After all, it’s a multi-billion dollar market that they haven’t been able to tap into in their heyday. Of course, this time they would be working with a new and surprising partner. We talk about NetherRealm Studios, the makers of the Mortal Kombat saga.

First a bit of context. In the past week, Daniel Richtman, one of the most trusted insiders when it comes to future superhero productions, announced that NetherRealm Studios is currently working on a Marvel game. The information, however, was not so relevant. The reason? The gaming community often turns its attention – and trust – to sources with a long and successful track record in the gaming industry.

Still, Richtman’s report gained strength this week thanks to the very Ed boon, one of the creators of Mortal Kombat and who is also Creative Director of NetherRealm Studios. Through his Twitter account, Boon expressed his “surprise” and appreciation for the work of James Gunn, director of Guardians of the Galaxy, as he has been able to lead both Marvel and DC films. However, his message has an undertone that some were quick to identify.

In the past, Ed Boon has been involved in the development of Injustice: Gods Among Us and Injustice 2, fighting titles based on DC Comics characters. From working on a Marvel game, Boon would join James Gunn as one of the few creatives who has had the opportunity to join forces with Marvel and DC. Following the information Richtman shared, Boon’s message is unlikely to be a mere coincidence. Will we see a fighting game with Marvel characters? The best thing will be to take it easy and wait for an official pronouncement.

