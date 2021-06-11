the creators of ‘Dark Souls’ and George RR Martin promise suffering galore in this dark fantasy

In the context of the Summer Game Festival 2021 they have begun to arrive the trailers of the video games that will have us glued to the screen in the coming months. The first burst of violence and adrenaline has been nothing less than the highly anticipated ‘Elden Rings’, a collaboration of Hidetaka Miyazaki from From Software and George RR Martin, author of ‘Game of Thrones’, with a game that recovers violence, darkness and bosses titanic of the ‘Souls’.

The trailer also It has not been limited to showing a few cinematics to present the world, but you can see boss fights, very much in the line of previous Miyazaki titles, and that already generate considerable cold sweats in the player. The dark imagery, the devastated world that the trailer presents and the rotten and corrupt environment that we can visit do the rest.

Summer of games

‘Elden Rings’ still has a lot to discover and prove, but for now there is a date on the horizon: January 21, 2022. And a few formats: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S and PC. Until then we can sharpen our weapons or entertain ourselves with some of the other proposals that the Summer Game Festival 2021 has presented.

Notable among them are ‘Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands’, the new from Gear Software, which recovers a character from ‘Bonderlands’ -although the game is not part of the saga-; ‘Metal Slug Tactics’, a DotEmu game for PC that transforms the classic mechanics of the saga; or the imminent ‘Death Stranding Director’s Cut’ for PS5, with a trailer that has slipped nods to ‘Metal Gear Solid’.