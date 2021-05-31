The creator of What If … resembles its quality to those of a Marvel movie

As we get closer to the premiere of “What If …?” fans are taking more interest in the project. We are looking forward to what this Marvel series can offer us in animated format when it arrives at Disney + this August. We know that it will be the first animated series set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, that is, the universe of Marvel movies and series, although with events located in alternative lands.

The interest is greater when knowing that it will be the first time that Marvel Studios embarks on an animation project, and that it will have the voices in the original version of the actors of the films and series. However, there are those who are still a bit reluctant about what we will see in this animated series.

The latest in the series comes from the recent issue of Total Film magazine, because in addition to those little revealing descriptions of future Marvel Studios projects, there are comments from AC Bradley. He is the creator of this Marvel animated series and although he does not reveal anything, he does raise expectations.

Among the highlights are his comments on the level of the series, ensuring that that the episodes of What If…? they will have a very cinematic air. In this line, it ensures that fans will feel like they are “watching one of the movies” within 30 seconds of watching the series.

In this sense, he even jokes about the scale of the episodes:

I’m kidding I’m writing very expensive fan fiction, ”Bradley says of the show.

In the post, Bradley also advanced the possibility that we will see some surprises, noting that perhaps there will be “more than a few surprising cameos.”

The animated series currently has an indeterminate release date for the month of August. In it, well-known events from the movies will be reimagined in an unexpected way, so that the history of the MCU as we will know it will be very different, with other protagonists and characters in other situations.

Via information | Total Film | Twitter



