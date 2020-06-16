The user who created the image talks about this very special photograph.

Smartphones are a most curious device, which are capable of acting as a very complex tool that serves us for infinity of things in our day to day, such as planning our agenda, communicating with other people, listening to music or orienting ourselves when we are away from home, but we do not know very well where. However, they do have vulnerabilities, and some are not what you expect them to be.

And it is that, recently we told you that a wallpaper that has been able to block thousands of Android phones came to light, and now, the creator of this controversial wallpaper that, according to him, created it completely fortuitous, has given an interview to the BBC in which he tells how everything happened.

This is Gaurav Agrawal, the scientist who, by chance, created the wallpaper capable of blocking mobiles

This is one of the situations in which, without eating or drinking it, a user, if you allow me to talk colloquially, the brown mess. Gaurav Agrawal, which is what this user is called, was in the park adjacent to St Mary Lake in Glacier National Park, in Montana, at the end of summer of last 2019, and the landscape in front of him inspired him to take out his Nikon camera and take a photograph, in what he describes as “a magical night”. And looking at the landscape of the photograph, it is not difficult for us to believe him.

“It was gloomy and cloudy, and we thought there was not going to be a great sunset. We were about to leave when things started to change. «

So far so good, he took the photo, and then edited it with Lightroom, as he has stated on the BBC, and this was when the thing began to go wrong. And it is that, Ligthroom, offers several color modes when exporting the photograph, and this user chose the least indicated, since due to compatibility problems with some aspects of the image related to the color space of the image, This caused the SystemUI process of the mobile to stop working.

Agrawal has an iPhone as a personal mobile in which his wallpaper, he says, is always a photo of his wife, so I did not even imagine that this could happen, and in fact, he is quite sorry for the whole event, and has said that he will use another format in his photographs from now on.

Gaurav Agrawal has even published in National Geographic, and he did not expect that his image would have gone viral for causing this error on a large number of Android phones – remember that this error does not appear at Apple. The color space and related aspects seem to have been the cause of this failure, Despite the fact that the image is using the Google Skia color library, something curious to say the least, and that this user is sure he will remember for quite some time.

