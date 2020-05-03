Every year, the month of June turns out to be one of the most important months for specialized players and journalists around the world, as E3 holds its great video game convention. An event held in Los Angeles where thousands of users can closely follow the news of the industry and the different companies present. Needless to say, those who have the opportunity to attend this fair, have the opportunity to try some titles that are preparing their launch.

However, after the E3 will cancel their annual event and confirm that an online event will not take place Due to the current coronavirus health crisis, a new fair has been announced. More specifically, an online convention created and organized by the main person in charge of the gala The Game Awards – the Oscars of video games – where highly relevant news, demos and completely free playable content for users will be released.

Summer Game Fest It will offer the opportunity for companies and developers of all kinds to announce their latest news. Among the confirmed studies, we found that 2K will participate, Activision, Bandai Namco, Bethesda, Blizzard, Bungie, CD Projekt Red, Digital Extremes, EA, Microsoft, Private Division, Riot Games, Sony, Steam, Square Enix and Warner Bros.

This summer event will also take place over several months so that all companies can announce their news: from May to the end of August this year. Four months where, of course, the attendance of new studies will be confirmed. Be that as it may, any company, studio or developer will transmit their news digitally through the main streaming platforms such as Twitch, YouTube, Mixer, Facebook or Twitter.