The creator of ‘The entourage’ is proud of the series in the #MeToo era and accuses HBO of hiding it in the catalog

‘The entourage’ was a series that aired on HBO between 2004 and 2011, long before the #MeToo era. He then received numerous Emmys and Golden Globes awards and, as it is, he had a mostly male fan club. With the passing of the years and the arrival of a more critical vision of machismo and the perpetuation of stereotypes in Hollywood, The series created by Doug Ellin has received much more criticism (At the time, explicit sexism is not that it was frowned upon) and even Alison Brie denounced in 2017 that during the casting for a three-line role in an episode she was directly asked to remove her shirt.

Last Tuesday, April 27, Ellin gave an interview on Yahoo Entertainment where he regretted the current situation, which he describes as a “wave of political correctness.” In fact, he is convinced that HBO has the series hidden in its catalog, or at least that it is not promoting it properly or at the level of its other prestigious productions: “We were nominated for the Emmy or the Golden Globes almost every year, so not getting on the ‘Must-See Comedies’ list is pretty weird. ” And he finds it especially unfair when he compares the case of ‘The entourage’ with shows that actually have explicit violence: “It bothers me tremendously. Nobody says that about ‘The Sopranos’, where they murder people, that maybe we should go back to whether murdering people on television is okay. I don’t want to sound disgusting or that I think ‘The Entourage’ is a great work of art, but it was a pretty accurate reflection of how people [se comportaba] at that time in Hollywood. “

“The entourage” followed the lives of young people who enjoyed the fame and success of one of their friends, Vincent Chase (Adrian Grenier), who had recently become a world movie star. From Ellin’s perspective, the series was about “friendship, loyalty and family” and does not consider it at all “the feast of vulgar men who want to paint it now […] When we premiered it, the New York Times said we were the smartest series on television. ”

Although I would not do the same

But although Ellin rate the backlash against the series as “overcorrection”, also recognizes the importance of #MeToo and social justice movements: “There must be a settling of accounts and social injustices must be addressed in certain ways. Hopefully, we will get to a place where there is equality for all, but there is also room for people believe their art and are not judged so harshly. ” And, in fact, when asked what he would do if ‘The entourage’ came back or if he could start it over, the screenwriter and showrunner would do things differently: I would write the best I can to reflect the reality of the world right now. Of course it will be written in a slightly kinder and gentler way because that’s the world we live in. “

And it is that everything Ellin feels about his work (there is not much else in his audiovisual career) could be reduced in one sentence: “I’m proud of everything we did in ‘Entourage’, and I certainly don’t think it’s something that should be used as a lightning rod. It should be considered for what it was. “