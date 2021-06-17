The creator of ‘The Boys’ warns about the episode ‘Herogasm’: “The craziest images I’ve ever seen”

Part of the success of ‘The Boys’ is due to its ability to surprise the viewer with bloody, risque and disturbing images, as the best heiress of ‘Game of Thrones’. We’re still recovering from the superpen … sorry, that guy’s superpower from season two. And in the third there is at least one chapter secured that will raise the bar even more.

This is ‘Herogasm’, the sixth episode of the new season that will arrive on Amazon Prime Video this year. Already in january Eric Kripke, the creator of the series, warned that they were going to adapt what is one of the craziest and most iconic plots in comics, and it seems that the episode is in the middle of filming or has already finished filming.

Um. So. I’ve just seen dailies that are, by a mile, the craziest fucking dailies I’ve ever seen in my career. Or maybe anyone’s career. # YouAreNotFuckingReady # TheBoys #TheBoysTV @TheBoysTV @VoughtIntl ​​@PrimeVideo @SPTV #SPNFamily pic.twitter.com/pMUuYkUnuQ ? Eric Kripke (@therealKripke) June 16, 2021

“Um. Well. I just saw shoot footage which is by far the most fucking insane shoot footage I’ve ever seen in my entire career. Or in any career.

A superhero orgy

‘Herogasm’ is a six-episode spin-off miniseries, written by comic book creator Garth Ennish, about an annual festival organized by Vought – basically a superhero orgy full of drugs and depraved sexual practices. The protagonists, in their fight against the company, decide to infiltrate it, with predictably explosive results. In the original comic, Hughie Campbell was the victim of a sexual assault by … Dark Black.

This crazy, very bawdy miniseries will be brought to the screen in the form of an episode written by Jessica Chou, and will have differences from the original material. For starters, ‘Herogasm’ introduced Soldier Boy, a superhero who has sex with Patriot once a year with the aim of entering the Seven. In the series, Soldier Boy, the character played by Jensen Ackles, is something different: a superhero who was a Patriot before a Patriot, acted in the time of World War II and returns from retirement.