Sony Pictures is developing another Jackpot-based Marvel movie with the script by Marc Guggenheim, creator of the series Arrow and the Arrowverse.

The film studio is developing a Marvel movie and will add Jackpot to the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel. Or what is the same, the franchise of Spider-Man villains like Venom and Morbius. Arrow creator Marc Guggenheim, who also contributed to the creation of the entire Arrowverse, will be in charge of writing the script.

Jackpot was featured in Spider-Man: Swing Shift in 2007 by Dan Slott and Phil Jimenez. Before her superhero debut, Sara Ehret She worked for an Oscorp affiliate, where she was exposed to a virus that rewritten her DNA and gave her great strength. She became a Jackpot for a short time, before her responsibilities as a mother led her to pass the cloak on to Alana Jobson. Unlike Sara, Alana had no “natural” superpowers. So it had to use mutant growth hormone to achieve the same abilities as its predecessor. This superpower steroid cocktail finally brought her to death, but not before she partnered with Spider-Man for a mission. It will be amazing to see this in a Marvel movie.

In addition to her role as a luxury secondary for Spider-Man, Jackpot he once starred in his own miniseries. Amazing Spider-Man Presents: Jackpot It had three scripted numbers by Marc Guggenheim (creator of the Arrowverse) and artist Adriana Melo. For now we do not know which of the two, Sara or Alana, will be the protagonist of the new Marvel movie.

Sony does not stop announcing projects.

The news of a Jackpot spin-off follows news that Sony has tapped into producer Jessica Jones and Los Defensores, S.J. Clarkson, to develop a Marvel movie based on Madame Web. For now there is no release date for any. We also don’t know if Arrowverse creator Marc Guggenheim will completely leave the DC Comics series.

