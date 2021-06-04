The creator of Gravity Falls lashed out at Disney

For Alex Hirsch, creator of the popular animated series Gravity Falls, Disney has a dangerous double standard around the LGBTQ content that is produced.

Disney, the queen and all-powerful company of the entertainment industry, again suffered criticism for the treatment given to the subject LGBTQ inside. This time the comments came from someone who knows what it’s like to work for the company.

Alex Hirsch, who for many years was in the corridors of the most recognized production company on the planet, was in charge of declaring some situations. The writer created Gravity falls, a series that was full of comments for its innovation and daring.

The developer took advantage of the frame of the month #Pride, in which all people who are not considered heterosexual are honored, to express their concerns. As part of this celebration, Disney published a tweet that reads the phrase “There is room for everyone under the rainbow.” Hirsch was quick to react.

“Disney in Private: Take Down the Gay Scene! We could lose precious pennies on Russia Y China! vs. Disney publicly: [Bocinazos] We put a rainbow sticker on the bumper of the Lightning MCQUEEN today: TEENS, CONSUME OUR PRODUCTS “, commented the creative.

Disney privately: Cut the gay scene! We might lose precious pennies from Russia & China! Disney publicly: 🤡 Honk honk we put rainbow bumper sticker on Lightning McQueen today CONSUME OUR PRODUCTS TEENS https://t.co/1eco8YgaoP – Alex Hirsch (@_AlexHirsch) June 2, 2021

With the above, the producer would have said that there are two positions that are handled in relation to this area. The face for the audience is one of inclusion, tolerance and love for all. However, with their writers and content creators they would be more conservative, almost exclusive, by placing profits above.

As is well known, the librettist has sufficient arguments to present this complaint, since his creation, Gravity Falls, had been known to include homosexual content. In the show, two police officers, the Sheriff Blubs and the Sheriff Durjand, they would have a relationship.

To the above, Hirsch denounced that “when I did Gravity Falls, Disney I was banned from any explicit LGBTQ + representation. Apparently ‘the happiest place on the planet’ meant ‘the straightest.’