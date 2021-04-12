The creator of Fleabag will star in the next ‘Indiana Jones’ – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

Actress and “Fleabag” series creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge will star alongside Harrison Ford in the new “Indiana Jones” film that will hit theaters in mid-2022, Lucasfilm production company announced Friday.

Pierce Brosnan Joins The Rock For Black Adam Film

The fifth installment in the series, to be directed by James Mangold (“Ford v Ferrari”), has been billed as the last time that the 78-year-old Ford will play the famous archaeologist.

The “new adventure” will feature a “dream team of great filmmakers of all time,” including producers Steven Spielberg – who was originally going to direct the film – and Kathleen Kennedy, Mangold said in a statement to AFP.

“When you add Phoebe, a stunning actress, a brilliant creative voice, and the chemistry she is sure to bring to our set, I can’t help but feel as lucky as Indiana Jones himself,” added Mangold.

The cast culminates the remarkable rise of 35-year-old British actress and writer Waller-Bridge, who won multiple Emmys for “Fleabag,” the successful television adaptation of her one-man show about a disillusioned young single woman in London.

Waller-Bridge has also co-authored the spy thriller “Killing Eve” and the upcoming James Bond film “No Time To Die,” delayed by the pandemic.

She has previously worked with Lucasfilm, playing the steely droid L3-37 in “Solo: A Star Wars Story” (2018).

The fifth Indiana Jones film has been in production for years, and Lucasfilm’s parent company Disney confirmed Ford’s return in December.

Ford first donned the adventurer’s signature hat and whip in 1981’s “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” just a few years after he rose to world fame as Han Solo in the original “Star Wars” movie.

Three years later, “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” arrived, and in 1989 “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” was released, with Sean Connery in the role of Indy’s father.

It took almost 20 years before Ford starred in the fourth film, “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull,” which was successful at the box office but received poor reviews.

Legendary songwriter John Williams, who created the famous Indy theme, will compose the music for the fifth film, scheduled for July 2022.