The creator of Falcon and the Winter Soldier “denies” Captain America 4

Last Friday, the news broke that a fourth Captain America movie at the hands of the creator and showrunner of “Falcon and the Winter Soldier.” A news that came via THR and to which even the director after the series, Kari Skogland, hinted that there was more to come in the future. Curiously, in a new interview the writer Malcolm Spellman has thrown balls out in this sense.

Asked directly about this fourth Cap film, the writer downplayed this information and suggested to fans not to get too excited until they hear that news from official sources like Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige. Basically he prefers not to speak until something is officially said:

Who said it? Did Kevin say so? I wouldn’t put faith in anything that you don’t hear directly from the man himself!

The truth is that Marvel as such and officially has not said anything, but no wonder they may be working on a new movie dedicated to Sam Wilson’s new status,

Immediately afterwards, the writer alluded to the creative process of Marvel Studios, commenting on how they try to give you the best of yourself when you create dynamics of characters such as Countess Valentina Allegra, places like Madripoor / Madripur or plot threads for future stories. He comments that they creatively create the elements, and then from Marvel they are in charge of making that be related to the Marvel Universe. Thus he explains that they did it, for example, with Madripur.

This will help people understand the Marvel process. They want you to just create the best shit you can create. If you are writing and Vision is in your… And you say: ‘Hey, I have the great image of Vision’s appearance’, they are going to tell you: ‘No’, because WandaVision is coming, right? But beyond that, you are free. So we created a city that was loosely based on a real place in Asia, where this city is where there are open air gun bazaars, there are restaurants selling endangered species on the menu, right? That is a real place. And we created this kind of shady CIA character for the end with John Walker. Once you do that and create your own thing, Marvel begins to make connections with the wider MCU. Like the fans, we went crazy when the city I just described became Madripoor. We were like, ‘Oh my gosh. But they let the shape … Whatever piece fits into the MCU puzzle, they don’t force it in. They don’t give you a preset. First you do your thing and then they see how it fits.

Some comments that, given common sense, are what anyone involved in the film right now would say. They cannot speak directly about her, and therefore she shields herself in saying that Marvel has not directly announced anything yet. Even Anthony Mackie himself commented that he learned about the film from a fan.

