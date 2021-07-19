The creator of dogecoin reappears to criticize cryptocurrencies

A new voice jumped on social networks to question the spirit with which the cryptocurrencies, first it was Elon Musk focused on environmental impact, now he is the creator of dogecoin, Jackson Palmer.

Palmer created in 2013 the dogecoin With Billy markus. Now consider that the cryptocurrency system is just as unfair as the banking system.

Criticism of the creator of dogecoin

In a thread posted on Twitter, the creator of dogecoin questions the benefits that the cryptocurrency system would have against it. traditional banking system.

Jackson Palmer believes that the promise of decentralization cryptocurrency system is nothing more than a scam.

He wrote that dogecoin, like other cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin, ethereum, ripple or litecoin, are part of a “hyper-capitalist” technology that benefits the world’s large capitals.

“Built primarily to amplify the wealth of its defenders through a combination of tax evasion, diminished regulatory oversight and artificially imposed shortages ”.

In this regard, Palmer ensures that the technological requirements of the cryptocurrency system limit the possibility of audits, tax collection or regulation.

“They serve as protections or safety nets for the average person ”.

A hoax of the system

The promise of decentralization of cryptocurrencies is actually a scam of a technology industry that incorporates institutions linked to the world financial system.

This is how Palmer considers it, who launched a new account of Twitter on July 14, after having moved away from the world of cryptocurrencies.

The creator of dogecoin also took the opportunity to criticize the influencers who have taken advantage of this digital system for their own benefit.

He said that through this mechanism the idea that “it’s easy to get rich quick” is perpetuated.

“A funnel (…) to extract new money from the naive and financially desperate,” accused the creator of dogecoin.

An unstable market

The criticism of the creator of dogecoin to the world of cryptocurrencies is not the first, other cryptocurrencies have shown that it is an unstable and volatile market.

A proof of this is the volatility that bitcoin, one of the most famous cryptocurrencies in the world, has shown after the criticism of the founder of Tesla, Elon Musk.

Just as Musk was able to skyrocket the value of bitcoin with the announcement that the vehicles of Tesla could be paid with the cryptocurrency.

Also, the founder of Tesla threw its value with a couple of tweets in which he criticized the high environmental cost of mining bitcoins and canceled the payment of his vehicles with the cryptocurrency.

Recently, this cryptocurrency has also been the target of criticism in El Salvador, following the announcement by its government that the cryptocurrency is a currency of current use in this Central American country.

Fleeting criticism

The posts of Jackson Palmer they looked like the return of the creator of dogecoin; However, when questioned about it, he assured that he will not speak further on the subject.

Palmer responded in his post with a resounding “no” to his speculated return to the world of cryptocurrencies.