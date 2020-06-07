After the events in the United States, Mike Pondsmith has affirmed that his world is a warning, not an aspiration.

Cyberpunk 2020 is a popular traditional RPG edited by R. Talsorian Games in 1988 that has served as inspiration for the CD Projekt video game Cyberpunk 2077. Mike Pondsmith, the original creator has spoken about the situation in the United States and the importance of paying attention to warnings that I put in your game.

The businessman has spent the last few days reflecting on current events and his life within a minority in the American territory. He has wanted convey what it means to look out the window and see a dystopian future, something that seems to be starting to happen in our days. In his own words, Cyberpunk 2020 was a warning, not an aspiration.

Cyberpunk 2020 is a warning, not an aspiration Mike PondsmithFrom the game publisher RTG, they have stated that “Mike Pondsmith, as many will know, is black. This RPG company is the first founded by a black man. It remains, in our opinion, one of the most important and that has produced the most titles for memory. In addition, they have pointed out that until last year Pondsmith was the only black person in the Origins Hall of Fame.

In the declaration, they have also been forceful with the recent acts that took place in the United States: “We not only condemn racism. We despise it. People, regardless of their skin color, gender identity, sexual preference, ethnicity, physical and mental differences, age, or religion they have the right to live their lives without worrying about being harassed, beaten, or killed by others, especially others with power and authority. “

In the Cyberpunk 2077 universe, it should be noted that a hidden message has appeared on the Xbox One X inspired by the video game and that it has been revealed with ultraviolet light. From the video game they have also wanted to show solidarity in the fight against racism, delaying until 11 this month the event where a gameplay was going to be shown.

