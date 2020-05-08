Johannes Kuhlmann talks about his experience in developing the multiplatform.

ChrousIt was one of the first news that the Inside Xbox brought us yesterday. It is a space shooting video game that has been in development by the studio since 2017FishLabsand to reach various platforms of the current and next generation. Your maximum responsibility,Johannes KuhlmannHe has narrated his experience on how it has been to develop the project on Xbox Series X.

In his interview for the Eurogamer portal, Kuhlmann talked about the differences that we will find in the new generation of consoles, for example, the aforementioned worlds more alive thanks to the new CPUs. The different objects that we see on screen will be perceived more realistically by having interactions with the player and the environmentin a more dynamic way.

The Series X Development Kit has made the job a lot easier“We can also improve the effects in combat,” said Kuhlmann. The studio is working with the help of Xbox Series X on the algorithm that createsa high level of detail in object destruction“exactly where you shoot”, so he recommends shooting everything that can be broken in the game to enjoy that feeling. Chorus is designed “to take advantage of the powerful Xbox Series X hardware,” according to Microsoft itself.

Furthermore, Kuhlmann does not hesitate to claim that the transition from Xbox One to Series X has been smooth. “We feel at home with the new development kit,” he said. “There was no particular challenge. You have more freedom. In the end, it’s easier to develop on Xbox Series X than on any other console,” said Kuhlmann. It also emphasizes thatthe power depend on the use of the hardware and software, regardless of the teraflops.

Chorus is scheduled to arrivein early 2021and its presentation trailer managed to capture the attention of Inside Xbox viewers, despite the fact that the event has received quite a few negative reviews. If you want to see all the news that we discovered yesterday, don’t miss our article with all the announcements and videos from Inside Xbox.

