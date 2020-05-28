A few days ago, Microsoft announced the launch of Winget, an official software package manager for Windows, with which it seeks to partially transfer the current model in Linux distributions (apt-get in Ubuntu, yum in Red Hat, etc.) to its own operating system.

We have tried it, and the sensations were good: if you are willing to use the Windows terminal, you can have access to a more remarkable selection of software than that of the Microsoft Store itself.

It was not difficult to imagine, however, that Winget’s landing was possibly bad news for third-party open source projects that were trying to offer a similar proposal for Windows environmentslike Chocolatey and AppGet.

Do WinGet and AppGet have a ‘family feel’?

But Keiva Beigi, the creator and developer of AppGet, has taken this release especially badly. And is that, Microsoft allegedly took advantage of his work to create your own tool.

Always according to Beigi’s version, last August 2019, Microsoft contacted him (through Andrew Clinick, responsible for the company’s Application Model Group) to let him know that they liked his work and that they wanted invite you to work for them to help integrate AppGet into Windows. After several informal meetings and an interview that took place in December, he did not hear from Microsoft again.

At least, not until the company announced the launch of Winget, a tool that, according to Beigi, reproduces “the basic mechanics, terminology, format and structure of the manifest and even the folder structure of the package repository” from AppGet. And that’s not to mention the similarity of names.

“When I saw his GitHub repository I was shocked. I wasn’t even sure what I was seeing. […] What they copied [de AppGet] without granting me credit, it is the basis of your project. And I don’t mean the general concept of the package manager, but rather that the way Winget works is practically identical to AppGet. “

Beigi is disappointed by the little recognition given by Microsoft, but accepts that it no longer makes sense to continue developing AppGet, which will close on August 1: “I don’t think fragmenting the ecosystem can benefit anyone.” For its part, Microsoft has told The Verge that it is investigating internally what happened to the job offer that was sent to Beigi.

Despite Microsoft’s President’s pro-free software speech, This is not the first encounter of the community with Microsoft in the last days.: Critical voices were recently raised against the company’s attempt to appropriate the name of a project linked to KDE for another very similar Microsoft, which, for more inri, was already known by another name.

