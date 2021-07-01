The creator of ’13 Reasons Why ‘will return to Netflix with the psychological thriller’ Echoes’

After the success achieved with 13 Reasons Why, with four seasons and 49 episodes, and being one of the preferred and best-rated series within the streaming platform’s programming, director Brian Yorkey will return to Netflix with Echoes.

Now, Yorkey will be in charge of telling another mystery story in a seven-episode miniseries. The Echoes review features twins Leni and Gina, who have secretly traded their lives since they were little.

As adults, the twins lead a double life without anyone knowing it, sharing two husbands, two homes and a child. Everything seems to be perfectly coordinated until one of the two disappears without a trace.

To carry out this new project, Yorkey will work with Vanessa Gazy (Highway) and Quinton Peepls (Runaways). The production team is also made up of television production company Imogen Banks and Endemol Shine Banks Australia.

“I’m very excited to embark on Echoes with Quinton, Vanessa, Imogen and the Netflix team, and I look forward to many more years of doing cool things with Netflix,” Yorkey said.