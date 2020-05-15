The Mexican group Moenia unveiled its evolutionary process when making music and how they keep their sound updated during an interview, in which its members also announced that regarding the coronavirus they will share with their followers a class on composition remotely.

“I think the joke of everything is to make sure that you don’t know everything and that you can always move forward and learn new things. If you have that mentality you can keep moving forward, if you think you already know everything you stay stagnant,” said Jorge Soto, one of the band members.

In this sense, the pioneers of Spanish synth pop have had a special interest in staying up-to-date with respect to the latest technology with professional devices that they often call “toys”.

“Normally, new technology starts to come out that is the same and you don’t need it, but it gives you a change and a different way of approaching a project. We try to be as close to the new technologies as possible, but there are also returns as the modular are everything he gives, “explained Soto.

In addition, these technical advances not only take advantage of them when making music, but precisely to compose, making collaboration between members of the band remotely easier, something they have practiced since before quarantine made it compulsory.

“Another important point that we are now living fully, is that technology now allows us to do composition remotely. It is very different from the way we composed: before it was almost always the three of us being together in the studio and now we can send remote files, “said vocalist Alfonso Pichardo.

The singer added that they have even made albums in which they only meet in the final part of the process, “where all the composition and the exchange of ideas was through archives.”

COMPOSITION LESSONS

Now in times of confinement, the musicians are in front of their followers and interested in learning about composition processes this Thursday through an Instagram live from the Citibanamex account, at 21:00 local time in Mexico (02:00 GMT on Friday), where they will demonstrate their work and their creative process.

“We will be focused on composition. The production part talks about more technical parts, ours goes towards the beginning of everything and we are going to touch on very general aspects, but it is going to be a very interesting talk,” Pichardo said.

Previously Alex Midi, the group’s third member, had already held a class, however his focus was more towards the electronic music production part.

“Midi made a type of demonstration, we cannot call it a masterclass due to time issues, he showed in a basic and dynamic way the principles and foundations for producing electronic music,” said the vocalist.

CHANGE OF PLANS

The members regret when they have to accept that the plans they had for this 2020 have had to be postponed, however they are happy with the decisions they made before the confinement in Mexico, as they assure that they were about to not lead to held one of the concerts they had most expected.

“We had a previous debate on whether or not it was a good date on January 31 to do the concert at the National Auditorium, but we were confident and the result was excellent since it was a full event and left some echoes that we are enjoying … and about all the light that if we had not done it on that date, because we planned to do it in May, we would not have done it anymore, “Alfonso said.

Among the plans that were truncated for this year that he painted so well in the beginning are various dates in Mexico and a tour of the United States. However, Pichardo assured that everything will have to be programmed.

“I think people on the one hand are going to really want to go out and enjoy the concerts and we really want to go back on tour, travel and be in contact with the public. We will have to come up with new ways of having presentations in alive “, reflected the singer-songwriter.

Finally, he revealed that they are about to show a new single: “I still do not know the date well but we are ready and we are going to continue making sides A and sides B because it has worked for us. It was really a good formula in which we knew how to integrate our essence” .

👍 I like

😍 I love

🤣 fun

😮 surprised

😡 angry

😢 sad