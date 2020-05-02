“There are three types of speed: the speed of translation (in how long we are able to travel a distance; it is the speed that would be ensured, for example, by Usain Bolt), the mental speed (which allows us to choose the best among many possibilities almost in an act reflex; in football, thinking fast or thinking before receiving the ball has become a critical factor) and technique (which is called precision, and is the most important of all, because it goes from the individual to the collective: yes I control the ball with a single touch, I am fast; if I pass with a single touch, I make my team fast). To understand it, you don’t need numbers, just a critical eye. ” (Jorge Valdano, “Soccer: The infinite game”).

Go ahead I am an “apostate” of the “mid-point”, it has been a long time since I joined the old idea that defenders, defenders; the means, means; and the forwards, forwards. And Camacho relieved me as a coach when he was also staunch of this same idea, for some retrograde, that the teams are: goalkeeper, defenders, media and forwards. But we know that this “vintage” vision can be relaxed, in fact, I totally agree with Van Gaal when he advocated up to seven levels in the location of the players on the playing field. But I explain, first of all, why the “mid-points” did not convince me, knowing that their work between the lines is necessary for good connected football. However, these players (neither midfielders nor strikers) tend to clothe themselves with rights while they are very relaxed to fulfill obligations, both on their own initiative and due to an excess delegated by the technicians themselves. For me, “half-pointed” footballers are often frequently distracted by defensive team work, dribbling is allowed in any area of ​​the field, frequently causing unnecessary losses in dangerous areas of the team, they tend to give “miraculous passes” at distances inappropriate, at any time and on any occasion to obtain the easy approval of the stands. In short, they seem to me to be players with an almost permanent “game for gallery” profile. In short, I do not pretend to destroy a very important function in a soccer team of this modern era, as long as “indoor soccer” does not degenerate in vacuo.

I liked reading an opinion, October 2016, to Lucio Stortoni Ruiz, on @fulboblog: “The coupling station accompanies the history of football almost in its entirety and, although for some it was a Hungarian invention and for others it emerged in the Rio from La Plata, what is taken for granted is that it is as old as beauty is in this sport. The footballer in charge of being the team’s coupling is the one who has vision and speed … the greatest couplings in history have had, mainly, the last two types of speed: mental and technical. Physical speed is a complementary accessory that only gains utility in the event that the player is provided with the other speeds. Football is not getting there first, football is getting well. It is also important to clarify that the engagement is not a geographical position, but a role. It is not a matter of standing in three quarters of the court or in a specific place, the important thing is to have the quality and personality necessary to drive the ball, interpreting how many touches it has to give so that the play makes sense and fluidity: sometimes one touch, but not always to a touch. Sometimes a forward pass is required, but a forward pass is not always required. The hitch must not mechanize, it must interpret. ” (…) “Josep Guardiola’s teams – like all the teams that have made history throughout football for their good game – have had an essential characteristic: the tendency for many players to be” hooks “. Juan Román Riquelme – considered one of the best Argentines in history in this role – recently stated that Barcelona played with five of these: Busquets, Xavi, Iniesta, Messi and Neymar, since all of them, with their obvious differences, have distinctive characteristics of the role… Guardiola’s Barcelona went one step further, coming to play with six players who were attributed peculiarities inherent to the position of the coupling: Piqué, Dani Alves, Busquets, Xavi, Iniesta and Messi ”.

(…) “In the book by Vicente Muglia – an Argentine journalist who has worked in the Olé newspaper since 1997 – called“ Che Pep ”, Gabriel Milito says the following about it:” The coaches I had in my career were concerned about remarking to me that , because of the position that I occupied on the field of play, I did not have to risk. “Gaby, control and pass,” they asked me. Some even explained that losing a ball in the area where I was moving was very dangerous for the team. Since I was a boy I always liked to move forward, to carry the ball forward, but as a professional I never had enough freedom to do it, except for isolated plays. When Pep played for me in Barcelona, ​​he opened my head. In training I was in control and it happened as I had become accustomed to throughout so many years and he one day grabbed me and said: “No, Gaby, you have to move the ball to the middle of the court.” That’s why what he points out is so interesting Lillo: “Play to have it instead of having it to play with ”. Hence, “when the” tiki-taka “is an end, boredom attacks all viewers.”

Already in July 2008, Robert Basic signed an article on “A player with a compass”. “Connoisseurs say that to play in the midfield you have to be made of another paste, because after a failure and the sound protest of 90,000 grumpy people you have to try again. Xavi Hernández is a canonical example of measurement, control and patience: “I never want to lose the ball and I am obsessed with giving a bad pass.” Undoubtedly, he has been the prototype of the controlling player and coach of the Barcelona game. In November 2012, I wrote “Xavi plays the circumcenter” myself: “I have long maintained that the organization of the game, both for Barcelona and the Spanish National Team, is a kind of tactical drawing that ends up forming, around the ball,” concentric circles ”, where the ball is always the center. He illustrated the figure, metaphorically, remembering that childhood scene when we threw a slate into a pool of water, trying to make it slide across the surface, causing multiple and subtle waves that unfolded until the last one reached the shore … “

“It is proverbial that at that time it was insisted that, in the development phase, any player with the ball must have at least two pass lines to choose the most convenient one… and eliminate rival pressure lines. Xavi Hernández already explained: “You can’t lose the ball.” In other words, the ball and the compass are inseparable, although there will be broad opinions that dictate that soccer is pure mathematics, or geometric, especially if Manna is read: Five sides: Busquets, cornerstone, Xavi, Iniesta with Cesc and Messi always exchanging positions in a positional pentagon … If football is to create triangles, there is Xavi positioned as a circumcenter … “(See more breadth of concepts in my book” Splendor in the grass. For an emotional football without tripping “. )

When we saw Xavi play, it was inevitable to remember what Saramago said: “Life is difficult navigation without a good compass.” And that player left a great baggage in the way of playing, which is supposed to continue transmitting culture in his new professional orientation as a coach. But all this will require clarification of what may happen. As I wrote (David Álvarez, ElPaís, 19. April 2020), the president of the Spanish Society of Epidemiology, Pere Godoy, assured: “The early return of the public to the stands would put at risk the slowdown in the advance of the pandemic… A football match with 100,000 people is not just the closeness of the people in the stadium; It is also how they get there, what crowding is generated by public transport. It is a very conducive situation for transmission, so I am pessimistic. ” In the same medium, and on the same date, José Sámano wrote about “Football and the empty nest syndrome”: “The health and sports voices that inadvertently evoke Mario Benedetti are reproduced. “An empty stadium is a skeleton of a crowd.” The famous and funereal metaphor of the Uruguayan teacher nowadays embarrasses sports, bound to compete without an audience. An abnormal normality that he faces without remedy: empty nest syndrome. As much as it is the largest entertainment industry, its anchors are sentimental, they are forged from childhood. The looming telecracy will not suffice. ”

In other words, new insistence, and an unavoidable question, the game of soccer needs a ball. Now, where do we go without fans? Televised football can be a temporary solution but it can never compensate for the lack of public, apart from what each one contributes to the coffers of the clubs. Because we will never be able to enjoy beautiful football on an empty field, no matter how hard-fought two teams of twenty-two players play the game with maximum energy. Hence my refusal to keep any “absolute truth” of soccer upright.