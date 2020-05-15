The number of new commercial companiesit fell 28.3% in Marchcompared to the same month of 2019, itsbiggest setback since May 2009. In total, 6,767 companies were created in March, while business dissolutions decreased by 21.1%, to total 1,464, according to data released this Thursday by the National Statistics Institute (INE).

With the setback of March, the creation of companies chainsthree months of negative year-on-year ratesafter giving up almost 4% in January and more than 9% in February.

Statistics recalled that during the month of March the daily attention to the public of the registrars and their templates has been made exclusively by email or by telephone.

Despite this situation, the Mercantile Registries continued their activity in March and the Central Mercantile Registry has sent the necessary information to the INE to prepare the statistics.

The19% of mercantile companies created in March are dedicated to commerceand 14.6% to real estate, financial and insurance. As for the companies dissolved by main economic activity, 21.1% belonged to commerce and 16.3% to construction.

For the constitution of the 6,767 companies created in March, more than 411 million euros were subscribed, which represents a decrease of 5.9% compared to the same month of 2019, while the average capital subscribed, which stood at 60,821 euros, it rose 31.3% in the interannual rate.

Of the1,464 companies that closed in March,76.5% did so voluntarily, 11.1% due to mergers with other companies and the remaining 12.4% for other reasons.

For its part, the number of commercial companies that increased capital in the third month of the year decreased by 24.2% year-on-year, to 2,099 companies.

The capital subscribed in these increases exceeded 1,542 million euros, a figure 27.4% lower than that of March 2019, while the average capital was 734,664 euros, 4.2% less.

In monthly rate (March over February),the creation of commercial companies decreased by 20.5%,its biggest decline in at least five years, while the dissolution of companies fell by 39.4%, also registering its largest monthly decline at least since 2016.

Madrid and Andalusia lead the creation of companies

The communities with the largest number of commercial companies created in March were Madrid (1,727 companies), Andalusia (1,189) and Catalonia, where 1,187 companies were created. On the contrary, the ones that constituted the least companies in March were La Rioja (33), Cantabria (51) and Navarra (55).

Considering the dissolved mercantile companies, those with the highest number were Madrid (475), Andalusia (247) and Catalonia (111). On the contrary, those that registered the least dissolved companies were Navarra (one), La Rioja (8) and Murcia (11).

All regions cut the number of companies created in March compared to the same month in 2019. The largest decreases corresponded to La Rioja (-51.5%), Aragón (-45.2%), Asturias (-44.3%) and Navarra (-40.2%) and minors, to Madrid (-17.6%) and Cantabria (-19%).

