the cream not to lose the tan for 2.95 euros

The arrival of good weather and the rise in thermometers has left the first images of people enjoying the sun on the beach in the middle of spring. To the importance of using a photoprotective cream the interest of many for wanting prolong the tan for longer.

In this sense, the supermarket chain Mercadona has released a cream that promises to be one of the most sought after products between now and summer. It’s about the new After Sun Repair, from the Deliplus brand, especially for prolonging the tan.

As explained in the product packaging, for its correct use it is necessary to apply generously the cream “with clean and dry skin” all over the body after sun exposure. Simply massage until completely absorbed, add the manufacturers.

Among the benefits it provides, after sun creams help to soothe, hydrate and repair the skin, thus favoring the prolongation of the tan.

Likewise, another of the characteristics that make this cosmetic article is the format and its affordable price, since it is sold in a 500 ml jar that costs 2.95 euros.

After Sun Reparador by Deliplus, for sale in Mercadona.MERCADONA

As indicated by Mercadona, after sun exposure “a shower with warm or cold water to prevent the skin from drying out, “and then apply the after sun. Likewise, the supermarket chain reminds us of the importance of” drinking water frequently before, during and after exposure to the sun. “

In addition to this product, Mercadona has a wide variety of sunscreen, an essential product that should not only be used in summer, but should also be incorporated into the daily routine, as recommended by dermatologists.