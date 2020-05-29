▲ Wind farm area in La Ventosa, Oaxaca. Photo Pablo Ramos

Israel Rodríguez

La Jornada newspaper

Friday May 29, 2020, p. 22

The Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE) approved in extraordinary session a resolution to increase charges for the electric power transmission service to be applied by CFE Intermediation of Legacy Contracts (CFE ILC), a subsidiary of the Federal Electricity Commission, to the plants for generating electricity with renewable sources.

Also, a draft resolution was approved approving the procedures to determine the economic variables for calculating charges for transmission services at voltages greater than or equal to 69 kilowatts, to be applied by the CFE subsidiary.

The CRE explained that derived from a request from the CFE ICL, received in March 2019, and from the analysis carried out, it was detected that: The porting charges did not reflect the fair and proportional costs for the provision of the service, in accordance with the methodologies provided in the corresponding resolutions.

The foregoing causes the existence of conditions of unequal competition in the electricity market and the end users of the basic supply pay the deficit that is generated due to the differential of the cost of transportation defined in the legacy interconnection contracts.

Santiago Barcón, a member of the CRE’s Reliability Advisory Committee, indicated that the objective of this resolution is to replace the figure of collecting a stamp or postcard that was a fixed rate regardless of distance.

For his part, Ramses Pech, a specialist in energy issues, commented that this is a measure for companies that have already invested to recognize transmission costs and pay what CFE pays when they do not meet the generation quota.

