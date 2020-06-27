Film critic William Mullally has debunked a crazy theory that the movie ‘Captain America: The First Avenger’ predicted the COVID-19 pandemic.

The theory had to do with a final scene in the film in which the character of Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) appears in New York, and behind him, on the giant screens of Times Square, is seen in one of them an advertisement for Corona beer, and in another what some said was the representation of the virus under a microscope.

A friend who’s fully into the covid conspiracies sent me this post that says Captain America predicted the coronavirus outbreak in 2011, and while its obviously bs, I started fixing on that circled image on the right. pic.twitter.com/N4XywDTZEx – William Mullally 🚮 (@whmullally) June 11, 2020

I enlisted my friend Wes for help, who found a clearer screenshot and zoomed in and it felt even more familiar but we couldn’t quite place it. pic.twitter.com/Qe2Cx5G3q8 – William Mullally 🚮 (@whmullally) June 11, 2020

“I started watching random YouTube videos and looking for images from April 2011 in Times Square. There is no clear view of the poster,” Mullally said in a long Twitter thread. He also said he looked for movies that were released around the time the scene was filmed, but didn’t get any results.

Finally, Mullally and another friend discovered that the ad was from Barilla, the Italian pasta company, in celebration of the New Year. The ad shows several spaghetti grouped together to resemble an exploding firework. The shape led some fans to think that it resembled the coronavirus.

Directed by Joe Johnston, ‘Captain America: The First Avenger’ described the origin of Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers / Captain America. It was the fifth film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.