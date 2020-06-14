Berlin, the charismatic character that Pedro Alonso gives life to, died in season 2 of The Paper House shot down by the police during the flight from the Mint. However, a new theory suggests that Andrés de Fonollosa could have survived.

In the documentary La casa de papel: El phenomena, the creator Álex Pina confessed that he regretted killing Berlin, but that he was asked to do so due to the intolerant opinions of the character and the sexual abuse he had perpetrated one of the hostages. Still, the character became one of the most beloved by fans, causing him to return in subsequent seasons of the series through flashbacks.

« People need to have their heads checked because I’m sure he’s not the character you would like your daughter to marry. But that dominant side of him, his leadership, gives us rejection, but gives us a certain sense of security, « he noted.

Pina brought Berlin back for seasons 3 and 4 in various flashbacks that brought the story back to the time when she planned the Bank of Spain robbery alongside Palermo (Rodrigo De la Serna). Returning to the end of the second season, however, the Berlin death scene was somewhat ambiguous, perhaps a strategy by Pina to resuscitate Berlin in the future.

This theory holds that, unlike the other characters who died in season 2, Oslo (Roberto Garcia) and Moscow (Paco Tous), the body of Berlin was never shown on screen. After the police shot him multiple times in the torso, he fell to the ground, but was not seen to die.

Presumably, his body would have been placed in police custody, and that is where the possibility of his being alive comes into play. Colonel Prieto (Juan Fernández) was complicit in the capture and torture of Río (Miguel Herrán), so if Berlin had survived the shooting, he could have faced a fate similar to that of his partner.

In any case, and as much as some nostalgic fans are determined, it seems completely impossible that Berlin is still alive, in the hands of the authorities who are waiting for the perfect moment to bring it to light. But in a series used to turning as crazy as La casa de papel … anything is possible.