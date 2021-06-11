The ‘Crazy’ Sebastián Abreu hangs up his boots

06/10/2021 at 7:30 PM CEST

.

The Uruguayan forward Sebastian ‘Loco’ Abreu He retires at the age of 44 from professional football with the dispute, this Friday, of his last game with South America on the fifth date of the local Apertura Tournament, according to Radio Sport 890.

The former international, who played, among others, in the Uruguayan Defender and Nacional, as well as clubs from Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Ecuador, El Salvador, Spain, Greece, Israel, Mexico or Paraguay, says goodbye to his role as a player , which started in 1994.

South America, a team recently promoted to the First Division, is the thirty-first club in its extensive sports career, which also includes the shirts of Minas – his hometown – and the Uruguayan team, with which he won the Copa América title in 2011. and fourth place at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.