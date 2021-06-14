The crazy reaction of a boy when Djokovic gave him his racket

Novak Djokovic he is a champion on and off the track. It is that after having defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas by 6-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 and 6-4 in the final of Roland Garros, the Serbian took a second to change the day (and perhaps the life) of a boy. The number one in the world gave him the racket with which he was consecrated in the French capital and the child, who must not be more than 12 years old, had a reaction of joy and surprise at such a gift. Without a doubt and beyond the tennis match he witnessed, he will leave the Philippe Chatrier with a smile from side to side.

This kid’s reaction when Djoker gives him his racket is everything pic.twitter.com/uc2mA1BXbv – Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) June 13, 2021