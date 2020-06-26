TIM is the majority operator in Italy, with around half of the market share. The operator has a stake in the state, and they are currently studying increasing their 25% stake in the operator. Today, they have launched an offer for a week that brings out the colors to many Spanish operators.

Fiber 1 Gpbs with Disney + free six months for € 30

The offer has 1 Gbps fiber optic download and 100 Mbps upload per 29.90 euros a month forever. And if it were not a spectacular enough price, they also include Disney + free for 6 months, which is valued at 6.99 euros each month. Once the 6 months have passed, the price of Disney + is 3 euros per month, so the fee starts to cost 32.90 euros in the case of wanting to maintain the subscription to the streaming platform.

Fiber coverage in the country, however, is not as great as in Spain, since it only reaches just over 100 municipalities in the country. On the web they describe that they offer the best connection allowed in each area, either FTTH, FTTC, HFC, ADSL or Radio (FWA). The speed of rise maximum in the rate, however, is only 100 Mbps, far from the symmetry offered by fiber optic rates in Spain; including 1 Gbps. Also included WiFi router 6 at the facility.

However, this highlights a rather curious pricing policy. No matter the technology you hire, the price will remain the same. Today’s optical fiber can reach 1 Gbps without problems, and charging a lower price for a lower speed is something that does not suffer in terms of cost, but to get more economic revenue from those looking for a higher speed.

Mobile rates are also very cheap

This policy would probably not be in place if the operator did not have a certain stake from the state. In addition, there are other operator fees that would make Spanish operators blush. For example, a data rate of 40 GB a month costs 9.99 euros a month, and above gigabytes become unlimited if you already have one fixed rate. Therefore, there would be 1 Gbps fiber and mobile with unlimited gigabytes for 39.89 euros per month. There is also a rate for students with 40 GB, unlimited minutes and SMS, and unlimited gigabytes for social networks, messaging and music for 9.99 euros per month.