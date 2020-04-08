The legendary goalkeeper Hugo Loco Gatti has been discharged after overcoming the coronavirus. The former Argentine international left on Wednesday afternoon of HM Sanchinarro hospital after having been admitted since last March 23 afflicted by the pandemic that adds more than 14,000 deaths in Spain.

Gatti has been accompanied at all times by his son Lucas, who has regularly reported to the media on his progress. At 75, the Argentine was in the risk group after having contracted the COVID-19.

Known in Spain for his appearances as a socialist at El Chiringuito de Jugones, Gatti is one of the most loved characters on television in Spain. During his sports career, he gained the affection of the fans of Gymnastics, Union and Boca Juniors and participated in a total of 765 matches in Argentina until his retirement in 1989.