Many famous personalities have tested positive for Covid-19 and later wanted to speak publicly about their experience fighting the disease. And the Exporter Hugo ‘Loco’ Gatti has been especially crude: the 75-year-old Argentine had to be hospitalized in a Madrid clinic, where he remained eleven days with a picture of bilateral pneumonia caused by the coronavirus. Fortunately, Gatti was discharged in early April and he was able to return home to continue his recovery there.

And this past Thursday, the former guardian and current collaborator of El Chiringuito returned to the Mega program to tell Josep Pedrerol first hand how his time at the hospital was, where, as revealed, was “close to death”. The Argentine went to the center at the insistence of his son Luca. “I went to have them check me and they told me that I had to be admitted”he recalled. And at first, as he himself has confessed, he was quite rebellious with the treatment: “I took the pills and threw them away. The nurses realized it.”

Mega

But finally, Gatti became aware of the gravity of his situation. “I realized what was happening when they told me. In the hospital they told me that I was leaving tomorrow every day. They told me that I was close to dying”recalled the former soccer player, “I asked the doctor so much that she told me that I was close to dying.”

The call of Florentino Pérez

There was another element that contributed to Gatti taking seriously what was happening: a call from the ‘boss’, as the exporter calls Florentino Pérez. This is how he told Pedrerol: “When the ‘boss’ calls me, Florentino, God, my God, he says to me:’ Crazy, they told me you broke your balls, made trouble and wanted to leave, But you almost left the country and the world! You were to die, Fool! ‘” And apparently, this was what made him finally see reason: “And there I believed it, because I believed everything for Florentino.” “It made me realize that I could have died”, added.



Gatti also told Pedrerol that he had the support of his wife at all times: “My wife went to see me every day. She told me that I looked very bad”. Despite admitting that he did not want to receive these visits, the perseverance of his life partner was unwavering: “She would kiss me and I would tell her she was crazy. She did it with masks”.

During his talk at El Chiringuito, the Argentine also had some surprising statement, as when he referred to ‘the reason’ why, according to him, he ended up overcoming the disease: “The patient who was hospitalized next door saw me eat tangerines and got hooked. I think we were cured by eating tangerines”. Also, curiously, one of the things Gatti regrets the most about the whole episode is the loss of the footwear with which he went to the hospital: “I lost the Kabbalah shoes. I went with some shoes and they disappeared. I want to find them”.

Despite showing his usual good humor at all times during the interview, and showing himself in top shape, Gatti admits that he was very shocked by the experience. When he got out of the hospital, too, things weren’t easy, either. “There are people who dodged me and turned away. When fear catches you, it makes you much weaker”he reflected, “This is not a joke. It is serious. Being locked up for so long drives you crazy.”