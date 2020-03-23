The Crazy Gatti admitted while waiting for the Coronavirus test

Hugo Gatti, former goalkeeper of Boca Juniors and River Plate known as ‘El Loco’, is hospitalized in Madrid as a risk patient and waiting to know the results of the coronavirus test, to which he was subjected this Monday. The gathering from El Chiringuito de Jugones went to a health center in the capital of Spain to perform heart tests due to a problem that is dragging since some years.

Being part of a risk group and taking into account the state of alarm for the advance of Covid-19, the doctors made the decision to test for the virus to rule out major health problems. Gatti was admitted to the hospital, waiting to know the results and the corresponding action protocol in case of testing positive for coronavirus.

Her son Lucas, in statements collected by Clarín, admitted that Gatti is admitted. «Yes, he is in a clinic in the Spanish capital. But it’s fine and waiting … He went to do some studies for his heart problems andBecause of this problem that affects everyone, they tested him to see if he has coronavirus. Hopefully they give negative … », commented.