A Tesla Model S P100D and a polo horse have engaged in a totally unusual race in Italy. Who will get to the finish line first? Will it be the electric machine or the animal?

Before seeing the final result, there are several factors to consider. Of course, I imagine that all of you will think that the Tesla Model S starts as a favorite. However, as we will see, the race is held on grass and this seriously affects the traction of the car.

Now, as points in favor of the Tesla Model S P100D are its 590 horsepower and its acceleration from 0 to 96 kilometers per hour in just 2.5 seconds. Hypercar figures more than a normal vehicle.

Another important indicator: it is not a sprint race or an acceleration test. The race is back and forth with a very sharp turn in which the car also comes out as a big wreck due to the slippery surface.

Surprised? Impressive the comeback of the pureblood. As expected, the Model S P100 D with its impressive acceleration takes the lead with ease. However, the twist is resisted. The loss of traction helps the horse to climb in the final meters for the enjoyment of the public present. An unusual race … but most exciting!

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.