The craziest of the day: a drag-race between a Suzuki Hayabusa and a snowmobile

If there is a mode of transportation, and that mode of transportation has an engine, there is a good chance that someone has tried to race that vehicle. That is why there are mower races, climbing competitions with combine harvesters and even competitions with Ford Model T … and pigs. What you possibly did not know is that there is an association of drag racing on asphalt with snowmobiles. Relax, read it again. And in today’s video we are going to see a snowmobile compete against a Suzuki Hayabusa.

On asphalt, and on a drag racing track. These tracks have a surface prepared for maximum grip, and in this case, it was limited to an eighth of a mile – just over 200 meters. The snowmobile in question is a BRP Ski-Doo, built in 1999. He has practically nothing left as standard: his 0.8-liter three-cylinder engine is two-stroke and it runs on a mixture of gasoline and nitrous oxide. It does not have skids, if not small nylon wheels, but it retains its transmission by means of a rubber track.

Brian Lamb’s snowmobile is one of the fastest in the world. In a very, very niche discipline.

Only nitrous oxide provides 60 HP in a timely manner, and if we take into account that the snowmobile finishes the eighth of a mile at 156.73 km / h, we can suspect that its power level is really high. All in all, the bike manages to exceed 6.63 seconds on the snowmobile, by a narrow margin and only in the first of two launches. The bike does not seem to be standard either: it is lightened, its rear swingarm is much longer – to avoid wheelies – and its 1.3-liter, 200-hp mechanics could be seriously altered.

