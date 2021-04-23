The craze for SPACs that will make ESMA take a closer look

What are the SPACs?

Well, they are an acronym for Special Purpose Acquisition Companies, which in our language is equivalent to Special Purpose Acquisition Companies. They are not normal companies with commercial operations when they go public, but raise money with the intention of buying companies in operation for a specified period, usually two years. And if they don’t and the shareholders don’t grant them an extension, they are liquidated and the money is returned to the investors.

For every share purchased in the IPO, investors also receive an additional incentive, known as a “warrant.” These give holders the right to buy a fraction of the company’s share at a specified price on a specified date in the future. They cannot normally be exercised until some time after a merger has been consummated. However, they can be traded independently of the shares and will have more value if the price of the shares rises.

Investors in a SPAC are putting their money and confidence in the promoter’s ability to find and execute a trade. Although, having said that, they have the opportunity to get their money back at the time of the acquisition of the private entity if they do not want to continue investing.

Euphoria at the SPACs

In 2020 there were a total of 248 SPACs that were made public (vs 59 in 2019), and raised $ 83.04 billion, which compares with the 47.110 million collected in the last ten years, according to data from SPAC Insider.

According to Schroders’ chief analyst, Duncan Lamont, in the first quarter of 2021 there were 378 public offers of sale (OPV) in the United States, more than in any year between 2003 and 2019. The 139,000 million dollars raised so far this year multiply the annual average for this period by more than two and a half times, and are already close to what was captured last year (179,000 million dollars in 450 IPOs).

There are headlines that can lead to confusion and in some media it is said that SPACs are eating the market for IPOs, but as Duncan comments, this is not entirely true since SPACs represent 79% of this year’s IPOs in number and 69% in value.

What is its recent popularity?

In addition to returns for investors, PWC says that merging with a SPAC companies benefit from:

Access to experienced managers in the industry / business

Flexibility in the structure of the agreements

Greater market certainty

More access to capital, liquidity

However, any company that wants to go public through a SPAC will need to be prepared, just as it would if it were considering a traditional initial public offering. This includes audit and reporting enhancements, internal control assessments, and measures to ensure the organization has processes in place to meet public company reporting deadlines.

In terms of profitability, it should be noted that last year the most profitable was Live Oak Acquisition Corp., which after its IPO in May 2020, the company announced its merger with Danimer Scientific, a biopolymer manufacturer and that as of December of 2020 generated a return of 171%, according to Investopedia.

Live Oak Acquisition CorpFounded by private equity veteran Richard Hendrix and investment banker Gary Wunderlich, Live Oak Acquisition set an initial public offering in May 2020 and subsequently announced a business combination with biopolymer maker Danimer Scientific. Since then, the SPAC has gained 171% in value.

Kensington Capital Acquisition: Kensington Capital Partners launched Kensington Capital Acquisition to acquire an automotive company. After launching its IPO in June, Kensington announced a deal with next-generation battery company Quantumscape in September.1 Since then, Kensington shares have risen 162%.

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance– Private equity firm TPG launched this SPAC to merge with a company focused on environmental, social and governance (ESG) concerns. TPG Pace priced an IPO in October and committed to a combination with EVBox Group, a provider of electric vehicle charging technologies, in early December.2 Since then, the SPAC has gained 154% in value .

Longview Acquisition Corp: Larry Robbins’ Glenview Capital Management launched Longview in hopes of buying a healthcare company. SPAC’s IPO took place in July and announced a business combination with digital health company Butterfly Network in late November.3 Since then, Longview’s shares have risen 110%.

dMY Technology Group: dMY was founded by technology executives Harry You and Niccolo de Masi to “unlock the value and potential of companies that have created engaging mobile app experiences.” The blank check company launched its IPO in February and subsequently announced a business combination with online gaming company Rush Street Interactive.4 Since then, dMY shares have risen 97%.

However, the issuance of SPACs has slowed down, with only six new IPOs so far in the second quarter. In addition, after this unbridled enthusiasm for SPACs and exorbitant returns, they have recently taken a breather:

But as in all those assets where the rises have been so fast and where the retail investor does not have as much information, it is best to be cautious. I already commented on it in the past days Bill Gates, Marshall Wace (one of the largest hedge funds) and Bestiver“They are high-risk investments with very expensive valuations”, as in some cases they are very young companies to go on the market with “less scrutiny from investors”. Even the executive director of ESMA says the EU should turn the SPAC bubble around.