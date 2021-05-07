The ‘cracks’ who are free in summer and could reach the MX League as reinforcements

After Tigres made official the signing of the Olympique de Marseille star, Florian Thauvin, who will arrive for free after ending his contract with the Ligue 1 team, could put the directives of the other powerful teams of the MX League to bind to compete with him in the best signing of the Apertura 2021.

Clubs like Rayados, América and Cruz Azul have the ‘capacity’ to make big signings and although a stellar signing would not be in their plans, they could be motivated by the arrival of the Frenchman.

Also read: Club Tigres makes official the signing of Florian Thauvin, Olympique Marseille figure and World Champion

As well as Florian Thauvin, other world ‘stars’ end their contract in the summer and have not yet decided their future, so the big clubs of Liga MX could give the bell with one of them.

Players such as Lionel Messi, ‘Kun’ Aguero, David Alaba, Georginio Wijnaldum, Sergio Ramos and others, end their contract in the summer, however, their destiny would be to continue in high-level football in Europe.

Liga MX has already shown that it is not impossible to sign a world-class star and if they want to make a signing of this size, Liga MX clubs have several options:

Cracks that end their contract and reach the MX League would surpass the signing of Florian Thauvin: Memphis Depay- Lyon Lucas Vázquez- Real Madrid Henrikh Mkhitaryan- Roma Julian Draxler- PSG Santos Borré- River Plate Moussa Marega- Porto Jerome Boateng- Bayern Munich Edinson Cavani- Manchester United Juan Mata- Manchester United Javi Martínez- Bayern Munich.

