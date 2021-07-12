The cracks of the Eurocup

07/12/2021 at 5:59 PM CEST

Italy is the new European champion. The ‘Azzurra’ opened and closed the Eurocup and has left countless moments and good play along the way. It has been an edition to frame, probably the most exciting European Championship in recent times. Eight extra time, four penalty shootouts and the almost complete return of the fans to the stadiums. Soccer, with people, is another roll.

It has strengthened teams such as Italy itself, which has already added 34 games without losing, to England despite the defeat at home or to Luis Enrique’s own Spain. Few gave a hard by a Red that was to a shoot of penalties to stand in the end. Also disappointments, like France, Portugal, Germany or the Netherlands. Even Belgium. Among all of them, three names come out. The MVP, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Harry Kane for the ‘three lions’ and the best youngster of the European Championship, Pedri.

Donnaruma, the wall

The penalty shootouts in the semifinals and the final will mark a before and after in his career. In the first, he eliminated Spain with a stop to Álvaro Morata, and in the second, he gave the title to Italy after stopping the shots of Jadon Sancho and Buyako Saka.

Do not miss other names like Federico Chiesa. Whoever discovered it at the Eurocup can continue to enjoy it at Juventus. The arrival of Allegri has stopped any possibility of escape and wants to turn him into a fundamental piece, an indisputable headline, finally. The goal against Spain, a work of art. His performance in the final, another, despite not scoring. Chiellini and Bonucci? The fans ask for them in Qatar 2022.

The English captain and the future of Spain

Harry Kane did not score in the group stage. Half England jumped on him. The qualifiers came and the hurricane broke out. Four goals to plant the ‘three lions in the final’. He tried against all odds against Italy, he did not miss his penalty but the captain was left without his moment of glory at Wembley.

Who did not need it to shine in all the matches of Spain was Pedri. It is necessary to remember that he is 18 years old and has won over half of Europe with his performances. It became the pillar and lighthouse of those of Luis Enrique. He played practically everything with a 92.3% success rate in the pass. Now it is his turn to guide the U21 in the Olympic Games. Barça has the future assured with him.

CRISTIANO RONALDO, RECORDS WITHOUT AWARD

Individually, Cristiano Ronaldo signed a more than acceptable tournament with five goals in four games. Although three of them were penalties, they do not detract from the records he achieved with his goals against Hungary, Germany and France.

With the last two goals he scored for the French team, he reached 109 goals with his team and equaled the Iranian Ali Daei, who reached that same figure in the 149 games he played in his career. In addition, he became the top scorer in the history of the European Championships with 14 goals and the World Cups together with 21 after beating Miroslav Klose. In the end, your marks, They did not serve much to Portugal, eliminated by Belgium in the second round.

PATRICK SCHICK, THE GOAL OF THE EURO CUP

The Eurocup was characterized by the great amount of goals that made the spectators enjoy. There are many examples: Paul Pogba to Switzerland, Lorenzo Insigne to Belgium, Luka Modric to Scotland, Mikkel Damsgaard to England, Thorgan Hazard to Portugal, Irfan Kahvecy to Switzerland or Robert Lewandowski to Sweden. But, above all, that of the Czech Patrick Schick to Scotland stood out.

The Leverkusen striker left the football world with his mouth open with an impressive left foot from the center of the field that reached the net of the goal defended by David Marshall thanks to a devilish effect that elevated his work of art. 49 meters away.

FORSBERG, LEWANDOWSKI, LUKAKU, WIJNALDUM … THE GOOD WHO STAYED ON THE ROAD

Many players will be able to boast of having completed a great Euro Cup despite the fact that their teams were lost along the way and were eliminated before reaching glory. The list is long, but they deserve recognition. Swede Emil Forsberg, with four goals, pulled the bandwagon for his team, which ended its adventure in the round of 16 after losing to Ukraine; the Polish Lewandowski, criticized at the start of the Eurocup, caused his team to border on the miracle of qualifying for the second round with three category goals.

Italy crossed the path of the Belgian Romelu lukaku in the quarterfinals, but he showed his voracity with four goals; the Dutch Georginio Wijnaldum signed an excellent group stage with three goals in the three victories of his team, but the stumble against the Czech Republic in the second round ended their adventure